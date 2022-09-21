HEALRWORLD & M4CJ SPONSOR THE LARGEST EVENT GLOBALLY SUPPORTING INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE LIVE FROM TIMES SQUARE 9/21

HealRWorld Unify.org

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SOCIAL IMPACT COMPANY HEALRWORLD & ITS NON-PROFIT MUSIC4CLIMATEJUSTICE SPONSOR THE LARGEST EVENT GLOBALLY SUPPORTING THE UNITED NATIONS INTERNATIONAL DAY OF PEACE LIVE FROM TIIMES SQUARE IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PAUSE THE WORLD FOR PEACE, GOOD NEWS CORPORATION AND UNIFY.ORG

MOMENT OF SILENCE FOR PEACE LED BY RINGO STARR REMOTELY AND PERFORMANCES LIVE AND REMOTE FROM OPRAH WINFREY, SHAKIRA, LEONARDO DICAPRIO, NYC MAYOR ADAMS, THE HARLEM GLOBE TROTTERS, MUSIC4CLIMATEJUSTICE ARTISTS AY YOUNG, DJ ERIK MARKY TERENA AND MANY MORE!

Join HealRWorld live in Times Square Wednesday September 21, 2022 to celebrate the United Nations International Day of Peace at 11 am to form a giant human peace sign or at 12 noon for a moment of silence for peace and ceasefire led by Ringo Starr remotely, followed by live and broadcast performances from 12-3 pm to help peace prevail on earth. Join us remotely at events.music4climatejustice.org. Join our HealRWorld Community at www.HealRWorld.com/Join.

Participants in the broadcast incorporate Peace Representatives from 7 Continents and feature a celebrity filled roster including Ringo Starr, Leonardo DiCaprio, Paul McCartney, Michael Douglas, Dr. Jane Goodall, Shakira, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, Dr. Mahmet Oz, Dr. Deepak Chopra, World Peace Orchestra, David Lynch, Harlem Globetrotters, Kayla Peale, Claire Diab, Kemp Harris, Dr. Bob Lee/9/11 Children, Oprah Winfrey, Pete Seeger, NY State Governor Huchul, NY City Mayor Adams, Pastor Monrose, Woodstock Forever/Richie Havens, Heidi Little, Chuckie Armstrong II, McKenzi Brooke & Reif Harrison TikTok 18 Million Followers, FOWPAL Peace Bell, Irina Kopanica Activist/Ms. Ukraine, Salvation Army and We Are the World Tribute.

Michele Bongiovanni, Founder and CEO of HealRWorld and Music4ClimateJustice, UN speaker, long time peace activist and peace pole recipient, will be live from Times Square sharing HealRWorld’s global commitment to peace and new and upcoming initiative launching with Mastercard and Priceless Planet Coalition to help consumers and businesses leverage their everyday spend to create the world they wish to see. Michele commented, “It is truly an honor to take part in this massive global celebration in support of the International Day of Peace. Our message to the world is that we can all be peace ambassadors adding our light and creating a ripple effect by each and every action we take…including directing our spending and investment to support the companies aligned with our Planet and People.”

Music4ClimateJustice Youth Ambassador AY Young, UN World Youth Leader to the UN Sustainable Development Goals, will be performing live along with DJ Erik Marky Terena from Music4ClimateJustice Beneficiary Organization, Guardians of the Forest. DJ Marky uses his music and art to educate and inform about the plight of indigenous people of the Amazon. Other Music4Climate Justice musicians who will be sharing peace meditations through Unify.org streaming platform include Amin Mokdad from Baghdad Iraq , and Shubhendra Rao of New Delhi, India.

Unify.org will lead a global meditation with performances by Music4ClimateJustice musicians including “The Dream”, by Amin Mokdad (Baghdad, Iraq) contemplating politics and war and the effects on climate change and “Dona Nobis Pacem”, by Shubhendra Rao (New Delhi, India) on our future generations living peacefully and in coexistence with nature.

Good News Corporation and Pause the World for Peace have been curating peace initiatives in New York and globally for 20 years. Founded by veteran TV Executive, Paul Sladkus formerly, from CBS & PBS TV, All in the Family, Sonny and Cher, Carol Burnett, Sinatra, AFT Specials, Love of Life Soap on CBS and the Nature and Brain Series on Channel 13/PBS. Paul’s tireless commitment to peace on earth is unparalleled.

With a critical need for Peace now more than any other time in human history, please join us in person or remotely on 9/21 to show your support for world peace and to help us HEALRWORLD.

About HealRWorld

HealRWorld is a social impact, for profit company whose team combines experts in innovation, data, technology and platform delivery from world-class organizations. Our proprietary global (ESG) database empowers sustainably committed, women and minority-owned small and mid-sized businesses by driving sales and fairly-priced capital to them through our fintech and global consumer ecommerce platforms. Every dollar is a vote for the kind of world we wish to see. If we want to make an impact...we should start focusing on the businesses who are. Go to www.HealRWorld.com/Join to support over 1 million values committed businesses and to learn more information. @Healrworld on all platforms. Subscribe on YouTube.

About Music 4 Climate Justice

Music4ClimateJustice is brought to you by HealRWorld in partnership with TBWA\Chiat\Day, and Fintech.TV, and numerous others with a goal of uniting musicians, global corporate executives, government leaders, climate activists, our youth, scientists, artists, athletes, and all to help solve for Climate Justice in alignment with UN SDG 13-Climate Action. Funds raised from Music4ClimateJustice through the Music4Climate Impact Fund (501c3) will benefit climate justice organizations and innovative climate action impact ventures to bring greater awareness to the fact that the most marginalized in our society (indigenous, brown and black communities, women and children) are the most impacted by Climate Change. www.Music4ClimateJustice.org, @Music4CJ on all platforms. www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRwM2LAL3uU

About Good News Corp and Pause the World for Peace

Reverend Paul Sladukus founded Good News Corp and Pause the World for Peace over 20 years ago to help peace prevail around the world and to inspire global acts of peace and ceasefires everywhere. Good News and Peace Worldwide Team who make Peace Day 9/21 happen. www.pausetheworldforpeace.org, www.goodnewsbroadcast.com, www.9-21.org, www.momentofsilenceforpeace.org, www.we.net (We the World, Rick Ulfic).

About Unify.org

UNIFY orchestrates Global Synchronized Events that inspire community-driven action campaigns for World Peace. During these events, we invite people of all backgrounds to meditate, host local ceremonies, pray, and contribute to a more loving, peaceful world in their own way. By unifying at these times we create a living example of a fundamental truth, we are all one. Together, we can give rise to an emerging planetary culture that embraces the interdependence and well-being of all.

HealRWorld