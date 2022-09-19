Fort Worth-Based Selah Pools Names BrandStar as Strategic Agency Partner for Branding, Digital Transformation, & Design
We evaluated many organizations across the nation as we looked to select a strategic agency partner, and BrandStar’s depth and breadth of offerings was a clear differentiator.”FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Selah Pools & Spa, which engineers and delivers custom outdoor environments, including residential & commercial swimming pools, while expediting the design process through proprietary Ai technology, has selected Ft. Lauderdale-based BrandStar as its strategic branding, digital and innovative production agency partner.
— Tom Morris, Founding Partner of Selah.
BrandStar, a fully horizontally and vertically integrated brand marketing digital, design, and production company, will be responsible for developing and implementing innovative technological, design, and performance initiatives to further awareness of Selah’s offerings, as well as support its national expansion.
“We evaluated many organizations across the nation as we looked to select a strategic agency partner, and BrandStar’s depth and breadth of offerings was a clear differentiator,” said Tom Morris, a founding partner of Selah. “Our Ai advancements coupled with our industry-leading design through execution process sets us apart from the competition, and BrandStar immediately understood and appreciated our potential.”
“BrandStar is extremely pleased to support the Selah team in this next stage of its evolution,” added Mark Alfieri, CEO of BrandStar. “As Tom Morris from Selah noted, technology is the backbone of their organization, as it is ours. Our brand strategy, digital, design, production, and studio capabilities add a dimension to the marketing process that few entities can match. We look forward to propelling Selah forward as we roll out their brand nationally. We are honored to work with this outstanding group of professionals.”
###
About BrandStar
BrandStar is a fully horizontally and vertically integrated marketing and production company, and content exchange platform. Utilizing a combination of creative storytelling, marketing strategy, results-driven media, technology innovation, and unrivaled television production capabilities, we have succeeded in giving startups a national footprint and national companies a global one. For additional information, visit www.BrandStar.com.
About Selah
Selah Pools & Spas designs, develops & delivers residential & commercial “Custom Outdoor Environments.” The company’s proprietary Ai technology allows development for scale to exponentially speed up the design process while its construction team delivers first-in-class service and results. For additional information, visit www.SelahPools.com.
Kristen Noffsinger
Kreps PR & Marketing
+1 305-663-9802
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other