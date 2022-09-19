Submit Release
Derby Barracks/Arrest on multiple offenses

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A5004227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Ian Alford                            

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 9/18/22, approximately 1450 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Derby Line, VT

VIOLATION:

Violating a Condition of Release (Firearm Possession)
Violating a Condition of Release (Curfew Violation)

Violating a Condition of Release (Alcohol Possession)
Criminal Threatening

 

ACCUSED: Tucker Jacobs                                              

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby Line, VT

 

VICTIM: Withheld

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby Troopers responded to a multiple 911 calls reporting a fight in progress with shots fired at an uncertain address in Derby.  Area law enforcement canvassed the area and was ultimately able to locate a scene at a residence on Main St in Derby Line.

 

Upon arrival at the scene, it was determined Tucker Jacobs had been involved in an altercation with another party with whom he shared a domestic relation.  During this it is alleged he had brandished a firearm, threatened to kill the party, fired the weapon outside the residence, and fled the scene.  At this time there is no evidence that the weapon was fired at any person.

 

A records inquiry revealed Jacobs was on pre-trial bail status for several pending cases, and as a result was the subject of numerous active court-ordered conditions of release regarding firearms, alcohol, and 24-hour curfews.  Troopers searched the area however did not initially locate Jacobs.

 

Later that afternoon, a tip was received that Jacobs was spotted at a bar in Derby.  Troopers responded to the scene and learned Jacobs was present, was armed, and was consuming alcohol.  Jacobs was encountered in the bar, in possession of alcohol, armed with two loaded handguns, and displaying signs of impairment.  A brief plan was formulated and he was taken swiftly into custody without incident.

 

Jacobs was processed at the VSP Derby Barracks, and ordered held on $200.00 bail by the Honorable Court.  He was lodged at the Northern State Correctional Facility, and is due in court on 9/19/22 at 1230.

 

State Police were assisted in this incident by Newport Police Department Officers and Dispatchers, US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations, and US Border Patrol.

 

This case is under investigation and these are preliminary charges.  Members of the public having information regarding this case are asked to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at (802) 334-8881. 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 9/19/22, 1230        

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION:  NSCF   

BAIL: $200.00

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

