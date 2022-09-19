Submit Release
Rosslyn Road Bridge Reopened in Rosslyn Farms

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge repair work on the structure that carries Rosslyn Road over I-376 (Parkway West) in Rosslyn Farms Borough, Allegheny County, has been completed.

Due to a truck strike in early February the Rosslyn Road Bridge over the Parkway West was closed to traffic. Beginning in late August, crews conducted nightly steel repairs and heat straightening work. The bridge reopened to traffic Sunday evening.

To help keep motorists informed as work progresses, PennDOT has created an email distribution list for I-376 Parkway West traffic advisories and construction updates. Enroll by sending email addresses to stcowan@pa.gov. Please write “Subscribe – Parkway West” in the subject line.

Motorists are advised to use caution. Work zone safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Allegheny, Beaver, and Lawrence counties at www.penndot.gov/District11.

Information about infrastructure in District 11, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D11Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/PennDOTNews and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/PennsylvaniaDepartmentofTransportation and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot/.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #


