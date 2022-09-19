Rosslyn Road Bridge Reopened in Rosslyn Farms

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge repair work on the structure that carries Rosslyn Road over I-376 (Parkway West) in Rosslyn Farms Borough, Allegheny County, has been completed.

Due to a truck strike in early February the Rosslyn Road Bridge over the Parkway West was closed to traffic. Beginning in late August, crews conducted nightly steel repairs and heat straightening work. The bridge reopened to traffic Sunday evening.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

