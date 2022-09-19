Traffic Change for Bridge Work on Interstate 80 in Clearfield County

Clearfield, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that a new traffic pattern is in place as bridge preservation work on a pair of Interstate 80 bridges continues in Clearfield County. The bridges span Anderson Creek, a few miles east of DuBois.

The contractor switched the traffic pattern I-80 eastbound and westbound between mile markers 105.5 and 106.5 on Friday, September 16. The left (passing) lane is closed in each direction and an 18-foot width restriction is in place while crews perform the repairs. PennDOT expects this traffic pattern to be in place until late October.

This preservation job includes deck repairs, roadway approach work and the placement of high friction surfaces that will improve the rating of four bridges in Clearfield and Clinton counties from fair to good. Work on this project started in April in the Loganton area of Clinton County with two bridges spanning Route 477 in Greene Township, Clinton County. Clearwater Construction of Mercer, PA, is the contractor for this $2.3 million project, which PennDOT anticipates them completing by mid-October. All work is weather and schedule dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Juniata, McKean, Mifflin, and Potter counties at www.penndot.gov/District2.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

MEDIA CONTACT: Marla Fannin (814) 765-0423, Timothy Nebgen (814) 765-0598

# # #





