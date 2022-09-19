Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,412 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 246,390 in the last 365 days.

Hunter Injured in Treestand Accident

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau
603-419-0580
September 19, 2022

Goffstown, NH – On September 18, 2022, at approximately 2:00 p.m., A New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer was informed of an incident of a hunter falling out of a tree.

A Conservation Officer responded to Serenitas Lane in Goffstown accompanied by Goffstown Police. Officers learned that 58-year-old Casey Barry of Goffstown, NH had been setting up his treestand in the woods off of Serenitas Lane. Barry began ascending the tree stand after securing the lower straps and the stand shifted and began to fall over. This resulted in Barry falling from the treestand and sustaining serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Barry was able to call a friend who called 911 regarding the incident. Goffstown Police and Goffstown Fire and Rescue personnel were able to assist Barry out of the woods and transport him to Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, NH.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind hunters to always practice safe setup, use, and removal of treestands. Most tree stand accidents can be avoided by using the buddy system to put up and remove treestands, as well as by utilizing a safety harness while hunting.

You just read:

Hunter Injured in Treestand Accident

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.