Jess Pryles to Guest Star at Free Event for Business Owners by Texas IT Leaders
Centre Technologies is hosting a free webinar event with TikTok Influencer & Hulu Star Jess Pryles to help business owners navigate their cyber insurance policy
If you’re a Texas business owner, you can’t miss this event!”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TikTok Influencer, Hulu Star, Hardcore Carnivore owner, and Austin-based live fire cook Jess Pryles will be dishing out all her meat-related tips and tricks at a webinar event on Wednesday, September 28th at 3:00 PM CST by Texas' leading IT company. The event, titled The Meat of Cyber Insurance, will also feature global cyber insurance leader Willis Towers Watson.
— James Schuler, Director of Business Development at Centre Technologies
Attendees will gain award-winning meat preparation and cooking knowledge amid getting to the “meat” of the often-intimidating topic of cyber insurance. Willis Towers Watson and Centre Technologies will provide valuable insight on the volatility of the cyber insurance market, how to navigate questionnaires to gain the most insurance coverage, and common “gotchas” that businesses should look out for.
"We’re looking forward to addressing common meat myths with Jess Pryles and common myths about cyber insurance policies that cripple SMBs in one fun, informational webinar. If you’re a Texas business owner, you can’t miss this event!" - James Schuler, Director of Business Development at Centre Technologies
This webinar presents an opportunity for Texas small and midsized business owners to gain expert knowledge on how utilizing a robust cyber insurance policy can decrease the cost to the business when an incident occurs. In addition to irreplaceable expert knowledge, attendees will receive free Hardcore Carnivore seasonings after the event. Those that want to attend The Meat of Cyber Insurance webinar can register for the event on the Centre Technologies website.
