Opkey Announces Industry’s First-Ever Test Discovery Platform for Enterprise Packaged Applications
Opkey’s Test Discovery platform will help identify enterprises’ optimal test coverage, and serve to onboard their automated test scripts 80% faster.
This problem is more prominent in large scale Cloud migration projects, as the majority of organizations either test too much–and waste precious time and money creating scripts–or test too little.”DUBLIN, CA, USA, September 21, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkey, the industry leader in test automation for packaged applications, is proud to announce the release of their new platform, Test Discovery. Test Discovery is a ground-breaking platform that surfaces all existing tests an enterprise has run, and compares them to industry standards to determine the enterprises’ optimal test coverage. In addition, the Test Discovery platform automates the creation and maintenance of live test documentation, and automatically generates test data based on the customer’s unique ERP configurations.
— Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO
Opkey’s Test Discovery is built on their patent-pending Test Mining™ technology, which combines process mining, test modeling, and automated test creation by plugging into any ERP environment to surface tests–both manual and automated–that have been run historically. In parallel, Opkey also reads activity & configuration logs to understand the actual workflows of each user. This then highlights the gap between what organizations are testing in their ERP applications, compared to what they should be testing based on their real-life employee business processes.
Combining Test Discovery with Opkey’s Test Accelerators, made up of a proprietary library of 30,000+ pre-built automated test components, customers can automate their ERP test cases 80% faster than their current automation tools.
“One of the main barriers to implementing a test automation program is knowing what to test,” Pankaj Goel, Opkey’s CEO said. “This problem is more prominent in large scale Cloud migration projects, as the majority of organizations either test too much–and waste precious time and money creating scripts–or test too little, which leaves their applications exposed to downtime risk. Our Test Discovery platform ensures optimal test coverage, and empowers organizations to implement test automation months ahead of schedule.”
“The feedback from our customers has been resounding,” Julian Andronic, Opkey’s VP of Sales said. “The industry is accustomed to large, complex spreadsheets and months of prolonged business process meetings to track tests, and our Test Discovery platform largely eliminates the need for these. We believe it’s one of our core differentiators.”
For more information on Opkey and their new Test Discovery platform, visit opkey.com
About Opkey
Opkey is redefining test automation for web, mobile and ERP applications. Opkey’s no-code platform instantly generates the test cases you need and transforms them into automated test cases in one click, enabling both business users and IT to automate and scale testing efforts. With 30,000+ pre-build test cases across 14+ ERPs and 150+ technologies, and notable mentions by industry Analysts like IDC, Gartner and Forrester, Opkey is redefining the future of Test Automation.
Opkey has more than 250 enterprise clients, and is headquartered in Dublin, California, with offices in NYC, Pittsburgh, India, and Australia.
