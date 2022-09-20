AV-Comparatives Releases Interim Test Results for Consumer Security-Products of its Real-World Protection Test
Logo AV-Comparatives
Leading antivirus test lab releases factsheet of its ongoing main-test series comprising of real-world protection tests for consumer security products in H22022
Users must not be restricted in their decision-making options and have a right to comprehensive information on the function of safety precautions.”INNSBRUCK, TYROL, AUSTRIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AV-Comparatives, a provider of independent comparative tests and reviews for antivirus products, has released its interim results for its ongoing Real-World Protection Test, carried out between July and August 2022.
— Andreas Clementi, founder AV-Comparatives
These tests examined the performance of 17 leading antivirus solutions for consumer to assess their capabilities in conditions experienced every day by users around the world.
The current interim results are based on a set of 312 live test cases (malicious URLs found in the field), consisting of working exploits and URLs pointing directly to malware. This test method aims to find out how effective the security products are at protecting the computer against active real-world malware threats while using the Internet.
As one of the ongoing tests in the Main Test Series, results are available for the Real-World Protection Test on the following 17 products for home users (latest version at the time of testing): Avast Free Antivirus, AVG Free Antivirus, Avira Prime, Bitdefender Internet Security, ESET Internet Security, G Data Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Internet Security, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender, NortonLifeLock Norton 360 Deluxe, Panda Free Antivirus, TotalAV Antivirus Pro, Total Defense Essential Anti-Virus, Trend Micro Internet Security and VIPRE Advanced Security.
Like all test methods of AV-Comparatives, the test is based on many years of expert knowledge and constant monitoring. Thus, the special Real-World Protection Test methodology has received several awards and certifications. Interactive charts on all Main-Test Series testing methodologies are updated every few months and published on the website. This makes it possible to track the protection rates of the various tested products over the months and gain an overview of the stability.
While all products in the test are unanimously viewed as successful participants, AV-Comparatives does issue caution to the products with a higher rate of false positives, as it can lead to a less thorough and more time-consuming user experience.
The detailed overall result consumer product reports (covering four months each) are released annually in June and November. Each of the overall result reports will also contain a false-alarm test and the awards the products reached based on their overall scores during the respective four-month period. All test results are freely available and allow keeping an eye on the safety of the selection of products or to consult the test results for a self-determined choice.
About AV-Comparatives
AV-Comparatives is an independent organisation offering systematic testing to examine the efficacy of security software products and mobile security solutions. Using one of the largest sample collection systems worldwide, it has created a real-world environment for truly accurate testing. AV-Comparatives offers freely accessible av-test results to individuals, news organisations and scientific institutions. Certification by AV-Comparatives provides a globally recognised official seal of approval for software performance.
Peter Stelzhammer
AV-Comparatives
+43 720 115542
media@av-comparatives.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn