SkyWall Auto Deployed to Protect World Leaders at the 2022 G7 Summit in Germany

A single SkyWall Auto system can protect a high-value asset and multiple systems can be networked and deployed to protect a large site. SkyWall Auto can be used as a standalone drone capture system but can be integrated with a drone detection and security system to offer a highly capable and easy-to-operate counter-drone solution.

SkyWall Auto is part of Liteye System’s Counter UAS Defense Solutions

CENTENNIAL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As leaders from around the world visited the G7 meeting in Germany, the continued use of drones in the Ukraine conflict proves the threat of drone attack is ever present. SkyWall Auto Response was deployed as part of the security architecture and successfully protected the G7 Summit from unauthorized drones.

“Liteye has been partnered with OpenWorks to bring their capabilities to the C-UAS systems we provide in the USA since 2018.” Said Kenneth Geyer, CEO of Liteye “It is exciting to see SkyWall Auto chosen to protect VIPs at the G7.”

SkyWall Auto provides a mobile and fast response that can optically track drones at long ranges and then capture a drone should one enter the protected area. The handheld SkyWall Patrol system has been deployed at several G7 events since 2017 and this is the first publicly releasable deployment of the advanced autonomous SkyWall Auto system. SkyWall Auto Response is a tripod or vehicle-mounted solution that can rapidly capture multiple drone targets in projectile-delivered nets. The built-in AI-powered optical tracking system uses EO and IR cameras with automatic targeting to lock onto any incoming drone, allowing the operator to make a threat assessment with high-quality imagery and engage if desired.

This advanced capability can cover a large area and the targeting system can be networked to integrate with additional detection capabilities and be remotely operated from a central command post.

The SkyWall Auto can be positioned and deployed close to any vulnerable point or hidden in plain sight under pop-up covers until required, protecting it from prying eyes and the elements.

The SkyWall Auto system has also been delivered in towed trailer configurations and can be permanently installed on buildings or semi-permanent containers.

About Liteye Systems, Inc. (www.Liteye.com): Founded in 2000, Colorado-based, Liteye Systems, Inc. is a world leader and technology solutions manufacturer and integrator of military and commercial Counter Unmanned Aerial Systems (C-UAS) systems, manufacturer of Liteye SHIELD™, US AUDS, Drone Sense and Warn Systems, rugged high-resolution head-mounted displays (HMD), augmented sights, thermal and covert surveillance systems, electronic warfare packages, radar systems, and fire control software solutions. With offices in the UK and sales affiliates worldwide, Liteye is protecting critical infrastructure from real-world threats. Media Contact: Marya Mista mmista@liteye.com

About OpenWorks Engineering LTD. (www.openworksengineering.com )

OpenWorks Engineering is a hi-tech product company developing world-leading security and counter-terrorism products. The company has developed an innovative drone capture system, named SkyWall. The system offers government authorities and private security organizations the capability to protect the public, VIPs, prisons, and critical national infrastructure from the threats posed by commercially available drones. Media Contact: Marjan Boudenoodt, International Coordinator, Phone: +44 1434 400 469, marjan.boudenoodt@openworksengineering.com

# # #

Liteye Systems Presents Skywall Auto