Excellence in Equity Awards and Times 10 Publications Partner to Create Pipeline of Equity-Focused Books for Educators
Times 10 will publish books authored by Excellence in Equity Award winners and provide free professional development resources to educator and school honorees
I’m thrilled to announce this first-of-its-kind partnership, which will ... increase opportunities for educators to share their authentic, relevant expertise through new publishing contracts.”WASHINGTON, DC, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Excellence in Equity Awards and Times 10 Publications are pleased to announce an innovative partnership designed to enhance the pipeline of high-quality, equity-focused professional development books written by educators, for educators.
“In Mark Barnes and the team at Times 10 Publications, we’ve identified a partner that shares our commitment to educational equity as a non-negotiable priority for every student, everywhere,” said Ross Romano, Program Chair of the Excellence in Equity Awards and Strategic Advisor to the American Consortium for Equity in Education. “I’m thrilled to announce this first-of-its-kind partnership, which will provide our awards program honorees with valuable professional development resources and increase opportunities for educators to share their authentic, relevant expertise through new publishing contracts.”
Times 10 Publications will serve as the exclusive Publishing Partner for the Excellence in Equity Awards for the 2022 and 2023 award years. Through this partnership, the following benefits will be provided to awards program participants in the 10 unique educator and school award categories:
• The Excellence in Equity Awards in partnership with Times 10 will award one selected educator with a book contract without requiring a proposal.
• The Times 10 editorial team will work with the selected educator to publish their book within 24 months and will also provide a royalty advance of up to $2,500.
• All educator honorees of the Excellence in Equity Awards will be invited to submit a book proposal to Times 10, to receive special attention from the Times 10 editorial team.
• All educator honorees of the Excellence in Equity Awards will receive their choice of one free e-book from the Times 10 Publications library.
• Times 10 will select one winner in each of the 10 educator award categories to receive their choice of five print books provided to their school.
As new proposals are reviewed and accepted, Times 10 Publications and the American Consortium for Equity in Education, which presents the awards, will collaborate to publish a series of co-branded books on various equity-focused topics. Further, the Consortium’s flagship journal, Equity & Access PreK-12, will be the exclusive periodical partner for Times 10.
"We believe deeply in the importance of educational equity and in providing schools with actionable professional learning resources that are relevant to their current needs," said Mark Barnes, Founder and President of Times 10 Publications. "I’m excited to collaborate with the Excellence in Equity Awards to deliver fresh, outstanding content and support to educators and schools around the country.”
The inaugural Excellence in Equity Awards have already received more than 120 nominations across 18 Industry categories and 10 Educator categories. Company leaders, nonprofit executives, marketing professionals, administrators, and teachers have all demonstrated their commitment to implementing and recognizing effective practices to improve access and equity.
"We’re proud of the enthusiastic response we’ve received to the first-ever Excellence in Equity Awards," said Larry Jacobs, President of the Consortium. "Partnering with Times 10 to increase the value received by educators is a major next step and I look forward to celebrating all of our honorees.”
Nominations for the 2022 awards remain open through September 30. Company leaders, nonprofit executives, and educators can learn more about all award categories and submit nominations at www.ace-ed.org/awards.
To ensure a great experience for all participants and enhance the impact of messaging about the importance of equity and access for all learners, sponsors are invited at all levels, including overall program-level sponsors and individual category sponsorships. Contact awards@ace-ed.org to learn more.
About the Excellence in Equity Awards
The Excellence in Equity Awards program will recognize the companies, nonprofits, leaders, and educators whose work contributes to the critical goal of ensuring access and equity for every learner. Nominations for the 2022 program are now open, with winners to be announced later in the fall. Learn more at www.ace-ed.org/awards.
