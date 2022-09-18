RE: Missing Juvenile/22A5004226

Correct case # should be 22A5004226. Thank you.

Trooper Brian Connor Vermont State Police Troop A - Derby Barracks (802) 334-8881

Sent: Sunday, September 18, 2022 6:12 PM

Subject: Missing Juvenile/22A5004226

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A5004227

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/18/22 @ approximately 1000 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: #12 Road, Newport Center, VT

MISSING JUVENILE: Kaylene LaRose

AGE: 17

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Kaylene LaRose. Larose left from a residence on #12 Road in Newport Center at approximately 1000 hours on 9/18/22. The Vermont State Police have been actively pursuing leads on LaRose’s where abouts and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the juvenile. A recent picture of LaRose has been included with this press release. Anyone with information of LaRose’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881