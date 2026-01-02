RE: 89 S near Winooski Bridge
Highway has advised that the work should be concluded around 3:30 PM today
From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov>
Sent: Friday, January 2, 2026 12:01 PM
To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov>
Subject: 89 S near Winooski Bridge
Traffic alert – I 89 N near mm 90
I 89 Southbound near the Winooski Bridge (near mm90) will have heavy traffic due to AOT doing roadwork on the bridge.
Vermont State Police is not aware of a time frame for the construction. Updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.
