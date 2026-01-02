RE: 89 S near Winooski Bridge

Highway has advised that the work should be concluded around 3:30 PM today

From: Gomes, Cullen via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Friday, January 2, 2026 12:01 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: 89 S near Winooski Bridge

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

Traffic alert – I 89 N near mm 90

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

VSP Williston Barracks

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

I 89 Southbound near the Winooski Bridge (near mm90) will have heavy traffic due to AOT doing roadwork on the bridge.

Vermont State Police is not aware of a time frame for the construction. Updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Thanks,

Cullen Gomes

Emergency Communications Dispatcher II

Vermont State Police Williston PSAP

3294 St. George RD Williston VT 05495

Phone 802.878.7111

PSAP FAX 802.878.3173