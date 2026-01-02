Update No. 2: VSP identifies individuals involved in Ludlow police shooting

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

Vermont State Police identifies individuals involved in Ludlow police shooting

LUDLOW, Vermont (Friday, Jan. 2, 2026) — The Vermont State Police is identifying the individuals involved in Thursday’s shooting at the Fox Run Inn in Ludlow.

The man who was shot is Jaime Gomez, 18, who lived in a room at the inn. He is continuing to receive treatment for his injuries Friday, Jan. 2, 2025, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

The member of the Ludlow Police Department who shot Gomez is Chief Jeffrey Warfle.

VSP’s investigation has determined that local police received a call reporting a disturbance at the inn at about 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1. Chief Warfle responded to the call and encountered Gomez, who was reported to be agitated and destroying property. Video of the encounter shows the chief spoke with Gomez and attempted to de-escalate the situation. Chief Warfle subsequently spoke with a witness when Gomez approached them. He refused to follow Chief Warfle’s commands, pulled an item from his pocket and lunged at the chief. At that point Chief Warfle fired his service weapon, striking Gomez, who then dropped a knife. Chief Warfle immediately summoned medical assistance and additional first responders to the scene.

The state police has obtained an arrest warrant for Gomez for one count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and another of attempted aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Chief Warfle is cooperating with investigators but has yet to be interviewed. Questions about Chief Warfle’s employment status should be directed to the town of Ludlow.

This investigation remains active and ongoing, and no further details are available. Upon completion of the investigation, the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the relevant county’s state’s attorney’s office will conduct independent reviews of the use of force.

***Update No. 1, 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026***

The Vermont State Police investigation into this morning’s shooting involving a member of the Ludlow Police Department is continuing Thursday night.

Investigators continue to process the scene and have interviewed witnesses and reviewed video of the incident.

The man who was shot has been transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire, where he is receiving treatment. His current condition is stable.

The state police continues to ask that anyone with information potentially relevant to this investigation contact the Westminster Barracks at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

Further updates are expected on Friday, Jan. 2.

***Initial news release, 9:20 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026***

The Vermont State Police is investigating after a member of the Ludlow Police Department shot and injured a man in the Windsor County town early Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown at this time. No member of law enforcement was injured.

The shooting occurred at about 6:15 a.m. at the Fox Run Inn on Main Street. No information is currently available on the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

This investigation is in its infancy and includes detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations, uniformed troopers from the Field Force Division, the Crime Scene Search Team and the Victim Services Unit.

Following standard protocol, the Vermont State Police will withhold the name of the police officer involved for at least 24 hours. At the conclusion of the investigation, VSP will hand over the case to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the county state’s attorney’s office for independent reviews of the legal justification for the use of force.

Anyone with information that could assist in this investigation is asked to call the state police barracks in Westminster at 802-722-4600 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No additional information is currently available. The state police will provide updates as the investigation unfolds.

- 30 -