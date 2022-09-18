Missing Juvenile/22A5004226
VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22A5004227
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Brian Connor
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 9/18/22 @ approximately 1000 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: #12 Road, Newport Center, VT
MISSING JUVENILE: Kaylene LaRose
AGE: 17
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Kaylene LaRose. Larose left from a residence on #12 Road in Newport Center at approximately 1000 hours on 9/18/22. The Vermont State Police have been actively pursuing leads on LaRose’s where abouts and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the juvenile. A recent picture of LaRose has been included with this press release. Anyone with information of LaRose’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
_________________________
Trooper Brian Connor
Vermont State Police
Troop A - Derby Barracks
(802) 334-8881