Submit Release
News Search

There were 210 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,136 in the last 365 days.

Missing Juvenile/22A5004226

VSP News Release-Runaway Juvenile 

  

STATE OF VERMONT  

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY  

VERMONT STATE POLICE  

  

NEWS RELEASE  

          

CASE#:  22A5004227  

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Brian Connor                                

STATION:  Derby                      

CONTACT#:  802-334-8881  

  

DATE/TIME:  9/18/22 @ approximately 1000 hours            

INCIDENT LOCATION: #12 Road, Newport Center, VT  

  

MISSING JUVENILE:  Kaylene LaRose  

AGE:  17  

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Newport Center, VT  

  

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:    

The Vermont State Police is seeking assistance with locating a runaway juvenile Kaylene LaRose.  Larose left from a residence on #12 Road in Newport Center at approximately 1000 hours on 9/18/22.  The Vermont State Police have been actively pursuing leads on LaRose’s where abouts and are now asking for the public’s assistance in locating the juvenile.  A recent picture of LaRose has been included with this press release.  Anyone with information of LaRose’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.   

 

 

 

_________________________

Trooper Brian Connor

Vermont State Police

Troop A - Derby Barracks

(802) 334-8881

 

You just read:

Missing Juvenile/22A5004226

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.