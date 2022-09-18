Submit Release
DCI Assists Worth County in Death Investigation

September 18, 2022

Worth County, Iowa - On 9/16/2022, a female body was found in the Shell Rock River near 390th St and Raven Ave. The body recovered was identified as Melissa Jo Olson, age 45, of Northwood. The incident is being investigated by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.  
 
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa DNR, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Worth County Emergency Management, Mason City Fire Department, Kensett Fire Department, and Worth County Secondary Roads. 

Law enforcement is seeking information from anyone who may have observed Olson, a 45 year old white female with brown hair, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, walking in the area of Highway 65 and along 390th Street, between Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15 and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16. 

If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact Special Agent Ryan Herman of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (319)-217-1580 or rherman@dps.state.ia.us.

ABOUT THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

The Iowa Department of Public Safety (DPS) is the largest law enforcement agency in the state. It includes six divisions and several bureaus, all working together with local, state and federal government agencies and the private sector, to keep Iowa a safe place by following our core values: leadership, integrity, professionalism, courtesy, service and protection. Divisions within the Iowa DPS: Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa State Fire Marshal Division, Iowa Division of Intelligence and Fusion Center, and Administrative Services Division. The Department of Public Safety is led by the Commissioner who is appointed by the Governor.

