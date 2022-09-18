DCI Assists Worth County in Death Investigation
September 18, 2022
Worth County, Iowa - On 9/16/2022, a female body was found in the Shell Rock River near 390th St and Raven Ave. The body recovered was identified as Melissa Jo Olson, age 45, of Northwood. The incident is being investigated by the Worth County Sheriff’s Office and Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
The Worth County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Iowa DNR, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Worth County Emergency Management, Mason City Fire Department, Kensett Fire Department, and Worth County Secondary Roads.
Law enforcement is seeking information from anyone who may have observed Olson, a 45 year old white female with brown hair, approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall, walking in the area of Highway 65 and along 390th Street, between Manly and Northwood on Thursday, September 15 and into the morning hours of Friday, September 16.
If anyone has any information regarding this investigation, please contact Special Agent Ryan Herman of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation at (319)-217-1580 or rherman@dps.state.ia.us.
