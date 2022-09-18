Royalton Barracks / Catalytic Converter Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B2004158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins

STATION: Royalton Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 9/17/22 – 14:33 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland Elementary School

VIOLATION: Theft of catalytic converter from school bus

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the truck pictured above. This truck is suspected to be involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School. Any information regarding the truck or male subject pictured above can be directed to Trooper Collins at the phone number listed above.