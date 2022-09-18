Royalton Barracks / Catalytic Converter Theft
CASE#: 22B2004158
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins
STATION: Royalton Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 9/17/22 – 14:33 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland Elementary School
VIOLATION: Theft of catalytic converter from school bus
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
Troopers from the Royalton Barracks are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the truck pictured above. This truck is suspected to be involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School. Any information regarding the truck or male subject pictured above can be directed to Trooper Collins at the phone number listed above.