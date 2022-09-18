Submit Release
News Search

There were 201 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,083 in the last 365 days.

Royalton Barracks / Catalytic Converter Theft

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2004158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Collins                 

STATION: Royalton Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 9/17/22 – 14:33 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Hartland Elementary School

VIOLATION: Theft of catalytic converter from school bus

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

Troopers from the Royalton Barracks are seeking assistance from the public in identifying the owner of the truck pictured above. This truck is suspected to be involved in the theft of a catalytic converter from a school bus parked at the Hartland Elementary School. Any information regarding the truck or male subject pictured above can be directed to Trooper Collins at the phone number listed above.

You just read:

Royalton Barracks / Catalytic Converter Theft

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.