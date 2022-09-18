Dr. Robert Farrell to present his Illustrated Lectures

Dr. Robert Farrell will be presenting his popular Science Behind… lecture series at Grand Learning in Sun City Grand on the first four Mondays of October.

SUN CITY WEST, ARIZONA, USA, September 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- For the first four Mondays in October, Dr. Robert Farrell will be presenting his four-part series of two-hour PowerPoint lectures. In his four lectures, he will be discussing, in order, the science behind alien encounters , the science behind the mysterious mummies of Nazca, Peru; the science behind Noah’s Flood; and the science behind an alternative theory to the Big Bang Theory. The series is offered by Grand Learning in Sun City Grand and is open to the public. More information can be found at https://grandlearning.asapconnected.com/Register or by Emailing: grandlearning@scgcam.com.Dr. Robert E. Farrell is an author/lecturer, ufologist, and retired Associate Professor Emeritus from Penn State University. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University, an MBA from Western New England College, and his Doctor of Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.For over 25 years, he has been researching topics related to Ufology, ancient history, and cosmology. He has concluded that we are being visited by many different interplanetary beings, perhaps hundreds of thousands of years more advanced than we are in technology and even perhaps spiritually.“I’ve concluded that the aerial craft that have been witnessed by hundreds of thousands of humans over the centuries can do amazing maneuvers by propelling their craft with gravitational field propulsion,” says Professor Farrell. “This information is even more relevant now that the government has begun releasing Navy camera footage of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP). Research into this area has led me to research the connections between Sumerian mythology and the story of Noah’s Flood in The Old Testament. From there, I began researching the possible connection between the Sumerians and the bipedal-tridactyl bodies recently found in Peru. I have always found the popular Big Bang Theory problematic and will present an alternative theory. I hope to be able to reach out to as many people as possible through my lectures and interviews.”Dr. Farrell has lectured across the USA on these topics. The enthusiastic reception by the audience has led him to fold his material into several books that are all available from Amazon in either print or E-book format.Professor Farrell has lectured at universities, science centers, MUFON meetings, bookstores, clubs, and senior centers around the country and has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows, including past appearances on Coast-To-Coast AM with George Noory. Dr. Farrell is currently available for interviews, lectures, and book signings in relation to his popular works.For more information about Dr. Robert Farrell and his research or to contact him, please visit http://www.alienlog.com/ About Dr. Robert FarrellFor most of his life, Dr. Farrell has been interested in ufology. Thirty years ago, he began doing legitimate research for his science fiction novel. He believes good science fiction is based on sound science. To that extent, Dr. Farrell is trying to follow the style of Michael Crichton (Andromeda Strain, Jurassic Park, and many others) and Arthur C. Clarke (Odyssey series) in his Alien Log series, Alien Log, Alien Log II, the New World Order and Alien Log III, The Dulce Affair. He has just published Alien Log IV, The Antarctica Affair.In addition to his science fiction novels, Professor Farrell has also written non-fiction books, including The Science Behind Alien Encounters and The Science Behind Noah’s Flood.