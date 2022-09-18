Dr. Robert Farrell to present his Illustrated Lecture
On Friday, October 7th, Dr. Robert Farrell will present his illustrated lecture, The Science Behind Alien Encounters, at West Valley STEM Club.SUN CITY WEST, ARIZONA, USA, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Friday, October 7th, Dr. Robert Farrell will be presenting a one-hour PowerPoint lecture on the science behind alien encounters. This lecture is offered by the West Valley STEM Club in Sun City West as part of their luncheon meeting. The club meets at Briarwood Country Club located at 135th and Meeker in Sun City West.
For more information on how to register, please visit www.engineersaz.com.
Dr. Robert E. Farrell is an author/lecturer, ufologist, and retired Associate Professor Emeritus from Penn State University. He received his Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from The Ohio State University, an MBA from Western New England College, and his Doctor of Engineering from the University of Massachusetts.
For over 25 years, he has been researching topics related to Ufology, ancient history, and cosmology. He has concluded that we are being visited by many different interplanetary beings perhaps hundreds of thousands of years more advanced than we are in technology and even perhaps spiritually.
“I’ve concluded that the aerial craft that have been witnessed by hundreds of thousands of humans over the centuries can do amazing maneuvers by propelling their craft with gravitational field propulsion,” says Professor Farrell. “This information is even more relevant now that the government has begun releasing Navy camera footage of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP).”
Dr. Farrell has lectured across the USA on these topics. The enthusiastic reception by the audience has led him to fold his material into several books that are all available from Amazon in either print or E-book format.
Professor Farrell has lectured at universities, science centers, MUFON meetings, bookstores, clubs, and senior centers around the country and has appeared on numerous TV and radio shows, including past appearances on Coast-To-Coast AM with George Noory. Dr. Farrell is currently available for interviews, lectures, and book signings in relation to his popular works.
For more information about Dr. Robert Farrell and his research or to contact him, please visit http://www.alienlog.com/.
About Dr. Robert Farrell
For most of his life, Dr. Farrell has been interested in ufology. Thirty years ago, he began doing legitimate research for his science fiction novel. He believes good science fiction is based on sound science. To that extent, Dr. Farrell is trying to follow the style of Michael Crichton (Andromeda Strain, Jurassic Park, and many others) and Arthur C. Clarke (Odyssey series) in his Alien Log series, Alien Log, Alien Log II, the New World Order and Alien Log III, The Dulce Affair. He has just published Alien Log IV, The Antarctica Affair.
In addition to his science fiction novels, Professor Farrell has also written non-fiction books, including The Science Behind Alien Encounters and The Science Behind Noah’s Flood.
He divides his time between Austria and Arizona, USA, where he calls home.
