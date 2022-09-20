Dr. Brian Organic Garden Certifies Vegan with BeVeg

Dr. Brian Organic Garden Certifies Vegan with BeVeg.

BeVeg certifies Dr. Brian Organic Folic Acid 400 as vegan.

Dr. Brian Organic Garden Folic Acid 400 certifies Vegan with BeVeg in accordance to the strictest of standards. BeVeg conducts global third party vegan audits.

BeVeg Vegan trademark on Dr.Brian Organic Garden Folic Acid 400, assures consumers that the product is truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party audit.”
— Carissa Kranz, esq., BeVeg International Vegan Certification CEO
TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Brian Organic Garden Folic Acid 400 certifies Vegan with BeVeg in accordance to the strictest of standards. Specifically, U.S. Pharmatech as a manufacturing facility certified vegan, its vitamin products and formulas to the BeVeg Vegan certification standard; a global public health and safety standard for Vegan label claims. Through third-party audits, this manufacturing facility independently certified its products are 100% Vegan, free from animal ingredients, and cruelty-free.

US Pharmatech Inc. is a nutritional dietary supplement manufacturer in California with multiple production facilities in California and Nevada. The company produces various types of vitamin products such as soft gels, tablets, hard capsules, etc. Their products are certified for USDA Organic, Non-GMO, Kosher, FOS as well as BeVeg Vegan certified.

US Pharmatech Inc. is a fully equipped and reliable manufacturer that is able to meet a variety of customization demand from customers. To earn Vegan certification, US Pharmatech Inc. had to complete a five-step process, verifying that "Dr.Brian Organic Garden Folic Acid 400" does not contain any animal ingredients, by-products or GMOs in the manufacturing and ingredient sourcing of the finished product; it comes from a manufacturing facility that has been audited to confirm proper vegan controls are in place (including cross-contamination prevention); no animal testing was conducted; and the product is considered cruelty-free. Dr.Brian Organic Garden Folic Acid 400 and related marketing materials can now bear the BeVeg Vegan trademark logo to show consumers that it is officially Vegan.

“With the BeVeg Vegan trademark on Dr. Brian Organic Garden Folic Acid 400, consumers can rest assured that the product is truly Vegan and has been backed by the credibility and integrity of a third-party audit,” said Carissa Kranz, Esq. founder and CEO of BeVeg. “With Veganism, plant-based and flexitarian diets continuing to rise around the world, being able to trust product claims such as ‘Vegan’ is becoming more important than ever before, as these words are often used loosely and interchangeably making for misleading and misbranded claims.”

The BeVeg Vegan certification program is available to manufacturers, brands, and retailers in the areas of food and beverage; personal care products; textiles and fashion; and dietary supplements. The Vegan certification is based on the BeVeg Vegan technical standard. BeVeg International holds ISO/IEC 17065 accreditation to offer the BeVeg Vegan Certification and is considered a global conformity assessment program recognized in accordance with ISO 17067. Businesses can also bundle the BeVeg Vegan certification with other certifications, such as non-GMO, organic, gluten-free and kosher, among others.

Learn more about Dr.Brian Organic Folic Acid 400 (https://drbrian.store/) and the Vegan product certification process by visiting www.beveg.com.

