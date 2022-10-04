NEW VOICE FOR “WOMEN OF A CERTAIN AGE” LAUNCHES THIRD BOOK OF HILARIOUS ESSAYS ON HER LIFELONG JOURNEY
LAUGHING MY WAY THROUGH THE THIRD STAGE BY SUSAN GOLDFEIN
Aging is not for sissies, but it isn't always serious either. So, thank the stars that Susan's here to lighten things up!”UNITED STATES, October 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On the heels of her first two award-winning books, How Old Am I in Dog Years and How to Complain When There’s Nothing to Complain About, Susan Goldfein has expanded her portfolio with the just released LAUGHING MY WAY THROUGH THE THIRD STAGE, a collection of laugh-out-loud essays on her personal, but highly relatable, journey through the decades.
Goldfein, author of the popular blog and Facebook page “Susan’s Unfiltered Wit,” has become the hilarious new voice for “women of a certain age,” and reminds us how refreshing it is to step back and have a good laugh at our own expense.
Plunging into a second career as a blogger, author, and speaker, her voice reflects a fresh comic vision that sees the ordinary in a whole new light. Susan gives her audiences a sideways view of life on a range of relatable topics. Whether skewering marriage, growing older, fashion, the media, politics, or money matters, her light touch keeps people laughing – and thinking.
Deciding that the world needed another Erma Bombeck and/or Nora Ephron, with a bit of Andy Rooney thrown in for good measure, Susan’s blog entertains pre-baby boomers and beyond with new posts twice a month.
With credentials bestowed upon her by her last birthday, Susan is highly qualified to tarnish the golden years. And she does so with the usual humor and wisdom we have come to expect.
With wit and candor, Susan discusses her left rotator cuff that no longer rotated, her horror at losing inches instead of pounds, the indignity of bathing suit shopping, and how wearing the wrong bra might have ruined her life. She writes a staunch defense for keeping AOL as your email address, although she admits it’s a dead giveaway to letting the world know how old you are.
“Only Susan can write about the joy of getting older. Facing our golden years has never been so enjoyable,” says Dan Roberts, Publisher/ Editor, The Vegas Voice.
Adds life coach, writer, and teacher Marcia Smalley, “Aging is not for sissies, but it isn't always serious either. So, thank the stars that Susan's here to lighten things up!”
“Susan Goldfein is funny. Very funny. If you are over 60 (and I am) and you need a laugh, a lift, or a better outlook on life, read her book,” says Andy Levine, host of the Second Act Stories Podcast.
LAUGHING MY WAY THROUGH THE THIRD STAGE is available on Amazon and other popular retail outlets where books are sold.
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Susan Goldfein holds a doctorate in Communication Disorders from Teachers College, Columbia University, which, while affording her success as a clinician, teacher, and consultant, has done absolutely nothing to prepare her for creating her books. Nevertheless, she has plunged into a second career writing humorous essays about life with wit, wisdom, and a touch of irony.
Her first book, How Old Am I in Dog Years, was a winner in the 2016 Delray Beach Library's Authors' Showcase, a Silver Medalist in the 2016 Independent Publishers (IPPY) Book Awards in the humor category and won the prize for humor in the 2017 NYC Big Book Awards.
Her second book of essays, How to Complain When There's Nothing to Complain About, garnered three top awards for humor from the independent publishing industry: a Bronze Award from Independent Publishers (IPPY), winner of the International Book Awards for humor, and the Forward INDIES Book of the Year Award.
Susan’s essays have appeared in the Palm Beach Post and Hearst newspapers and have been featured on the Florida Arts Radio Network and the Kravis Center's Showcase The Writing. She writes a monthly humor column for The Vegas Voice," Nevada’s most popular monthly publication aimed at a senior market, a Florida on-line magazine called North Palm Beach Life, and is a syndicated columnist with Senior Wire.
Hailing from New York City, she currently splits her time between Florida and Connecticut with her husband and the world's cutest dog, Sam, a rough-coat Russell Terrier. Visit https://www.susansunfilteredwit.com.
