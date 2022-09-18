Submit Release
Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 19 to 25 September 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 19 to 25 September 2022.

 

  Minister Balakrishnan will deliver Singapore’s statement at the General Debate of the UNGA. He will participate in the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders’ Meeting and the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), and have a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and with US interlocutors based in New York.

 

Minister Balakrishnan will also host the 15th Global Governance Group (3G) Ministerial Meeting and a reception for the Forum of Small States (FOSS), which commemorates its 30th anniversary this year.

 

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

18 SEPTEMBER 2022

