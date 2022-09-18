Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan to attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, 19 to 25 September 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) from 19 to 25 September 2022.

Minister Balakrishnan will deliver Singapore’s statement at the General Debate of the UNGA. He will participate in the Alliance of Small Island States (AOSIS) Leaders’ Meeting and the Informal ASEAN Ministerial Meeting (IAMM), and have a series of bilateral meetings with his counterparts and with US interlocutors based in New York.