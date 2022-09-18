Plumbing Tips for Preparing for the Fall

As summer begins to end and we step into September and the Fall, it’s time to start thinking about getting our properties ready for the colder months.

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 18, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- As summer begins to end and we step into September and the Fall, it’s time to start thinking about getting our properties ready for the colder months. One of the most important things to do as the colder weather approaches is to shut off outdoor water supplies and make sure that everything is all set for the winter frost. Getting all of this ready early will help to ensure that you don’t end up with burst pipes or other water damage that can be costly and time consuming to fix.Here are a few tips to help you get your property all set for the fall and winter months:Shut Off Outside FaucetsOutdoor faucets can freeze over the winter months, and if the water supply is left on to the faucet, it can freeze back through the house and burst open a pipe inside. This can cause major damage not only to you plumbing, but also to the interior of your house. Water from a burst pipe can cause mold and mildew damage, causing drywall repair and more. In order to avoid this, make sure that you turn off the water supply to the faucet from the interior of your house, and then open up the outdoor faucet to clear the pipe of any residual water.Insulate PipesIf you have any exposed pipes outside, they will be at risk of freezing over if you don’t get them insulated. Of course, it is recommended that you drain any exposed exterior plumbing before winter hits, but if you need to have water running through them through the cold seasons, make sure that they are well insulated so that any residual water in the pipes doesn’t freeze. There are many different types of pipe insulation, but if these pipes require water to be in them during times with freezing temperatures, make sure they are very well insulated so that the water inside doesn’t freeze up.Inspect Your Water HeaterDuring the winter months, your water heater is going to get a lot more use than it normally would. Because of this, it is important to have it inspected or serviced in the fall to make sure that everything is running correctly and can handle the extra work. This includes having the unit itself checked – look for hard water build up – have the pressure relief valve looked at and ensure there is no residual sediment at the bottom of the tank.Service Your Sump PumpLast but not least, make sure that your sump pump is working. While it may not get much use over the winter, when the spring thaw comes it can get heavy use. This is why it is important to make sure that it is working correctly before it is actually needed. You could be facing a flooded basement if you put off getting it checked out, and then the thaw comes early. The additional water from the snow melt off can cause huge amount of water to pool in the sump ditch, and if you pump isn’t working to clear this water out of your basement, it can end up flooding your lower level.If you have any questions about getting your plumbing ready for the winter, always reach out to a professional plumber to ensure that everything is shut down correctly. If there are pipes at risk of freezing, the end result could be catastrophic. It is best to take a proactive approach and ensure that everything is done correctly to save you time, money, and of course the head ache of having to deal with a burst pipe.