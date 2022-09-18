INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

law firm announcement

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors a Lawsuit Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

picture of man in suit

Timothy L. Miles, a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney

logo with firm announcment

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

PICTURE OF MAN

Ntionally Rrominent Shareholder Rights Attorney, Timothy L. Miles,

logo

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

Class action lawsuit charges LifeStance Health and certain of its top executive officers with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST)

LifeStance Health Shareholders Are Urged to Contact the Firm (24/7) for Additional Information or Questions”
— Timothy L. Miles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years, reminds investors that a that a purchaser of LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST) who suffered losses in LifeStance Health stock, filed a class action complaint against the Company for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1933. The LifeStance Health class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers of LifeStance Health common stock issued in connection with LifeStance Health’s June 10, 2021 initial public stock offering (the “IPO”). Captioned Nayani v. LifeStance Health Group, Inc., No. 22-cv-06833 (S.D.N.Y.) the LifeStance Health class action lawsuit charges LifeStance Health, certain of its top executives and directors, as well as the IPO’s underwriters with violations of the Securities Act of 1933.

If you suffered losses in LifeStance Health stock or would like additional information, please visit us here.

Allegations in the LifeStance Health Class Action Lawsuit

LifeStance Health is one of the nation’s largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care. LifeStance Health benefitted from the state and local lockdown orders necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic starting in the spring of 2020. But by December 2020, several COVID-19 vaccines were being approved and administered, meaning LifeStance Health’s access to clients seeking virtual mental health services would significantly decline while demand for in-person services would increase. LifeStance Health conducted its IPO on June 10, 2021, selling 46 million shares at $18.00 per share, raising $828 million in gross proceeds.

However, as the LifeStance Health class action lawsuit alleges, the IPO’s registration statement failed to disclose the following material facts: (i) that the number of virtual visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was decreasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby flatlining LifeStance Health’s out-patient/virtual revenue growth; (ii) that the percentage of in-person visits clients were undertaking utilizing LifeStance Health was increasing as the COVID-19 lockdowns were being lifted, thereby causing LifeStance Health’s operating expenses to increase substantially; (iii) that LifeStance Health had lost a large number of physicians due to burn-out and, as a result, its physician retention rate had fallen significantly below the 87% highlighted in the IPO’s registration statement and LifeStance Health had been expending additional costs to onboard new physicians who were less productive than the outgoing physicians they were replacing; and (iv) as a result, LifeStance Health’s business metrics and financial prospects were not as strong as the IPO’s registration statement represented.

At the time of the LifeStance Health class action lawsuit’s filing, LifeStance Health common stock traded in a range of $4.77-$7.70, a reduction of upwards of 73% from the price the shares were sold at in the IPO.

LifeStance Health Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchased LifeStance Health securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please click here for more information or contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Mr. Miles was recentely selected by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM as a 2022 Top Ranked Lawyer and a 2022 Top Rated Litigator. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019).

Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); 2019 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2017 & 2019); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits To Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
109 Summit Ridge Ct.
Nashville, TN 37215
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com Website: www.classactionlawyertn.com

Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy Lee Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

THE LAW OFFICES OF TIMOTHYY L. MILES; ACCOLADES, HONER AND RECOGNITIONS

You just read:

INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc.

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Emergency Services, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Waste Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy L. Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 855-846-6529
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against LifeStance Health Group, Inc.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against Twitter, Inc.
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Informs Investors of a Lawsuit Against Twitter, Inc.
View All Stories From This Author