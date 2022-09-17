Arrest Made in Multiple Offenses in the First District
Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's First District announce an arrest has been made in multiple offenses that occurred on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, in the First District.
- Burglary Two of an Establishment: At approximately 2:48 am, the suspect forcibly entered an establishment in the 200 block of N Street, Southwest. Once inside, the suspect took property then fled the scene. CCN: 22-133-058
- Theft Two: At approximately 9:43 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. While inside the suspect took property and left the establishment without paying for the items. CCN: 22-133-082
- Theft Two: At approximately 10:26 am, the suspect entered an establishment in the 600 block of Massachusetts Avenue, Northwest. While inside the suspect took property and left the establishment without paying for the items. Responding units apprehended to suspect. CCN: 22-133-082
On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, 20-year-old Darrell Washington, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Burglary Two and two counts of Theft Two.
