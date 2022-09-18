FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 17, 2022

Government Relations and Public Affairs

187 Harry S. Truman Parkway

Annapolis, Maryland 21401

410-260-1488

Media Advisory

Hearing on Motion to Vacate Judgment for Adnan Syed

WHAT: Motion to Vacate hearing regarding State of Maryland v. Adnan Syed, case numbers 199103042, 43, 44, 45 and 46.

Hon. Melissa M. Phinn will serve as the presiding judge.

All media covering the proceedings must review and adhere to the Media Protocol Order and the Security Order for the hearing.

WHEN: Monday, September 19, 2022, at 2 p.m.

WHERE: Circuit Court for Baltimore City, Cummings Courthouse

111 North Calvert Street, Courtroom 556

Baltimore, Maryland 21202

Members of the media can attend remotely via audio only by sending an email request to communications@mdcourts.gov.

At the discretion of the court, limited reserved seating will be available in the gallery of Courtroom 556. Courtroom 523 is designated as the overflow courtroom for the media and the public, and it will have a live closed-circuit, audio-video feed.

Members of the media may request a seat within the courtroom by contacting the court’s media liaisons. The media liaisons will allocate seats based on requests received and will communicate to the Sheriff’s Office the names of media members allotted seats reserved for media. Only those members of the media who have been granted and receive a media credential identification card from the Sheriff’s Office will be permitted in the courtroom during the proceedings. The remaining seats will be made available to the public on a first-come/first-served basis.

Authorized members of the media will be permitted to use electronic equipment only in the designated area, Courtroom 509, which will provide a workspace for media representatives. However, devices cannot be used for audio or video recording or still photography in any location inside of the courthouse. No media conferences or interviews with attorneys, parties, or witnesses shall be conducted within the courthouse or within 50 feet of any entrance of the courthouse.

Per Maryland Code, Criminal Procedure, § 1-201, the recording or broadcasting of criminal proceedings is prohibited. The use of electronic devices, including cell phones, cameras, and audio-visual equipment is prohibited or limited per the Maryland Judiciary’s policy on Cell Phones, Other Electronic Devices, and Cameras in Court Facilities.

Pursuant to Md. Rule 16-208, no person may use an electronic device to take screen captures, screenshots, photographs, videos, audio recordings or make other electronic recordings within the courthouse, and no person may transmit, publish, or otherwise disseminate any such electronic audio or video recording, except as provided in the court’s Media Protocol Order.

The clerk of the court for the Circuit Court for Baltimore City is the official custodian of the case record. Any orders issued pertaining to the case can be found at Highlighted Cases page link.

Public Wi-Fi is available at the courthouse. Media representatives may bring their own Wi-Fi connection devices.

There is no designated media parking for the Motion to Vacate Judgment hearing. Media representatives must follow local parking ordinances and restrictions. Media representatives must not block pedestrian walkways or sidewalks and cannot restrict any public areas for media use.

Face masks are optional while inside the courthouse.

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary, Government Relations and Public Affairs, by email at communications@mdcourts.gov or 410-260-1488, if you plan to cover the hearing or have questions.

