Bioplastics International Creates World's First Sugar Cane Alcohol Water Soluble PVA to Replace Plastics

Bioplastics International creates world's first fossil fuel free sugar cane alcohol water soluble PVA to replace plastics, to save our oceans and planet
No more confusion of the antiquated terms biodegradable, compostable, or bio based, the water soluble revolution has begun!”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Our oceans have become the world's largest landfill, accumulating more than 13 million tons of plastic annually, according to Bioplastics International1, an Arizona-based producer of the world's first sugar cane alcohol water soluble PVA (Polyvinyl Alcohol) as well as many bio resins from plant starches. In an attempt to curb the overwhelming plastic pollution of our oceans, Bioplastics International has launched a fossil fuel free water soluble replacement for petroleum based plastics.
Garrett Valentino, CEO of Bioplastics International, said, "No more confusion of the antiquated terms biodegradable, compostable, or bio based, the water soluble revolution has begun!”
"Until now, all PVA has been made from fossil fuel natural gas. When fossil fuel carbon dioxide enters the ocean, it dissolves in saltwater. First, it forms carbonic acid. Then, this carbonic acid breaks apart, producing bicarbonate ions and hydrogen ions. Ocean acidification results from an increased concentration of hydrogen ions and a reduction in carbonate ions due to the absorption of increased amounts of CO2. This results in the death of shellfish, corals, plankton, and other sea life. The pH levels of our oceans are lowered, and fish have a difficult time breathing." Valentino said.
“Our PVA is made from sugar cane and alcohol, unlike all other PVA's, which are made from fossil fuel natural gas,. it contains no plastic, no toxins, no heavy metals, no chemicals, and no bioplastic. It dissolves in water in minutes, leaving behind bio carbon dioxide through photosynthesis and water. It does not leave behind any microplastics or any residues, through crystallization, we can control the temperature when our sugar cane PVA will dissolve in any water, minutes, to months." he affirmed.
He stressed that PVA is safe for human consumption, having been approved by the US FDA, and is currently used as a food additive and in the medical industry, in “advanced biomedical applications such as wound dressing, wound management, drug delivery systems, artificial organs, as well as a vital ingredient in the manufacture of paper and paint..” All this is due to its ability to retain water almost as well as natural cells, as well as its biocompatible, biodegradable, water soluble, and non-toxic behavior, elaborated Valentino
Furthermore, our sugar cane PVA is non-toxic to animals, claims Valentino, adding that it can be eaten by fish, birds, marine and land animals, and it will safely pass through their digestive systems.
The water-soluble, net zero carbon dioxide polymer can be mass produced in vast quantities and can be used for blown films, extrusion, or injection molding processes, virtually any product can be made from our sugar cane PVA. It is stronger and more durable than petroleum based plastic. Our current capacity is 180 tons per month, however this can be increased if needed, he said.
"The current ocean plastic pollution issue is beyond a serious one and must be immediately addressed. "We cannot ignore this, if nothing is done, by 2050 we will have more plastic in our oceans than fish. Approximately 70 % of the oxygen we breath comes from our oceans, and how do humans plan to survive?" said George Liu, Vice President of Bioplastics International.
"Our sugar cane PVA will become a movement, according to Valentino, due to increased public awareness over marine waste and destruction, consumer interest, and legislative regulations against polluting petroleum based plastics. Sugar cane PVA: is neither a fad nor a bioplastic, it is our future, the only way to stop the scourge of plastic pollution from destroying our planet.
Valentino stated that his company, which also produces polylactic acid (PLA) Bagasse, PBAT, and PBS, based products, has focused on manufacturing sugar cane PVA and products in order to help mitigate the problem of marine litter and destruction. We are environmentalists first. Our sugar cane PVA products will not contaminate the petroleum recycling stream, and can be rinsed down the sink drain, or hosed down in a parking lot.
"Our goal is to never see another plastic bag in our oceans, and never have a sea turtle or other wildlife die as a result from eating plastic bags, water soluble is the way of the future," Valentino emphasized.
