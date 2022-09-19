Aditi Hazra - A Different Vision
NY Art Life Magazine this week interviews Aditi Hazra.
I believe in cultural connection. This is wealth in art. Creating art is the synthesis of our experiences, and of our connections.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NY Art Life: Hello Aditi, it is great to speak to you. We are excited to ask about your life and your artistic view. I was so taken aback by your collection of gouache works, Derangement. How was your process for those pieces?
— Aditi Hazra
Aditi Hazra: Thank you, it means a lot to me. Derangement is a special collection to me that I completed this year. I created vibrant paintings with metallic leaves and gold mica flakes which narrated an abstract version of geographical changes. The collection also comes in three pieces within the same color palette. But I do plan to extend the series by working in other media.
You can read Aditi HAzra's full interview in this week's NYARTLIFE Magazine.
Aditi Hazra is a printmaker, painter, animator, and storyteller. She has been making it big in the art scene and all the eyes are on her works. She’s had collections of paintings and pieces shown in exhibitions here in the United States of America, as well as sharing her work overseas with amazing galleries. Some of her previous work includes the Diverse Visions group show at Therese A. Maloney Art Gallery and the Head to Art show which was a women’s group show in Bangalore India. Another one of her shows included Kala for Vidya, the annual group show in Taj West End in Bangalore as well.
Aditi’s paintings have always had messages and meanings behind them, and her work has always been part of a gallery that also has cause and purpose. The vision for her pieces was something beyond the visual. She has also part of Print Austin: Print Expo and other great workshops with deep causes such as Art Sunday in the Park which was dedicated to veterans of Bangalore. The reason she takes part in these venues is that she believes in connecting with other artists, which means seeing their work, having a conversation about their process and how they see the world and also deepening that connection by collaborating or bumping into them again in the future.
She also has two upcoming exhibitions that we are all so excited about. One is called Our Bodies, Our Choice, Our Voice for the Duke & Duck gallery in Washington D.C. and have another one upcoming in Baltimore, is called Body, Embodiment, and Digital Self. 20 X 21 Exhibition (a group show) organized by MICA- both in the month of October. Also, you recently exhibited two time-based videos at :iidrr x int3ract Studio - part of their Body, Embodiment, and Digital Self, here in New York City! She is constantly working on, experimental animation, new prints, and paintings and bringing her vision closer to people.
Webpage: https://www.aditihazraart.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/aditi_hazra/
