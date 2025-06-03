Korean Jazz Pianist Siwon Lee Captivates Readers in Exclusive Interview with New York Art Life Magazine

Siwon Lee Jazz Pianist

Following her stunning performance at Dizzy's Club, Lee shares her musical journey and insights into her latest album, Roots.

Performing at iconic venues like Dizzy's Club at Lincoln Center is not just a performance; it's a connection to the rich legacy of jazz” — Siwon Lee

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN,, NY, UNITED STATES, June 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an illuminating conversation with New York Art Life Magazine , Siwon Lee, the acclaimed Korean jazz pianist, reflects on her artistic evolution and the influences that shape her music. This week, the magazine published the interview, highlighting Lee's recent performance at Dizzy's Club and her latest album, Roots, recorded with her ensemble, Color Theory.Siwon Lee's journey to the vibrant jazz scene of New York began in Seoul, where she first discovered her passion for jazz through the music of legends like Oscar Peterson and Stan Getz. "There was a moment of absolute revelation," Lee recalls, "the way Peterson played—so exuberantly alive, and yet so controlled—opened up a world where emotion and technique were equals." This profound realization set her on a path of self-discovery, culminating in her first album, Toward Myself, a collection that resonates with her personal struggles and triumphs.In the New York Art Life interview, Lee discusses the creative process behind Roots, revealing how collaborative debates among her band members enriched the final product. "We always prioritized respect for the original composer’s intentions," she explains, emphasizing the importance of creative dialogue in the jazz tradition."Performing at iconic venues like Dizzy's Club is not just a performance; it's a connection to the rich legacy of jazz," Lee shares. Her ability to draw from multiple traditions has garnered praise, as noted by one reviewer: "She’s an artist who listens deeply to her band, to her audiences, and to history itself."Siwon Lee's artistry is not only redefining the jazz landscape but also inspiring a new generation of musicians. As she continues to captivate audiences from the stages of Lincoln Center to intimate jazz clubs, her story serves as a testament to the power of music to transcend boundaries and connect souls.About Siwon Lee: Siwon Lee is a Korean jazz pianist whose innovative approach to music has garnered acclaim across both Korean and American jazz circles. With her ensemble, Color Theory, she explores the depths of jazz, merging tradition with personal expression. Her albums, including Toward Myself and Roots, reflect her journey of self-discovery and her commitment to pushing the boundaries of the genre.New York Art Life Magazine, based in the heart of Chelsea, Manhattan, is dedicated to celebrating innovators and visionaries in the art world. Every week, within its studios, NYAL conducts exclusive interviews with artists who have significantly contributed to their fields through innovation and unique perspectives. These interviews highlight creative journeys and acknowledge artistic influence. New York Art Life values every individual behind artistic production and strives to bring their stories to the forefront. The NYAL team scouts talent across disciplines, leveraging its network of galleries, theaters, and museums to showcase diverse expressions, from traditional fine arts to avant-garde performances. By fostering connections within the art community, New York Art Life Magazine plays a pivotal role in sustaining the cultural landscape.

