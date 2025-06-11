Siwon Lee Unveils Her Debut Album 'Toward Myself': A Journey Through Jazz’s Heart and Soul

Siwon Lee Jazz Pianist "Toward Myself" Album cover

The Korean jazz pianist's introspective collection, set for release next month, blends contemporary bebop and experimental swing

I view jazz as a form of self-recovery and self-salvation. This album symbolizes my ongoing journey through personal challenges, inviting listeners to connect with the music on a deeper level.” — Siwon Lee

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN,, NY, UNITED STATES, June 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Korean jazz pianist Siwon Lee is set to captivate audiences with her debut album, Toward Myself, a deeply personal exploration of self-discovery through the rich landscapes of jazz. Scheduled for release next month, this album features seven meticulously crafted tracks that weave together contemporary bebop and experimental swing, showcasing Lee's prodigious talent and emotive expression.Toward Myself not only highlights Lee's technical brilliance but also serves as a testament to her journey of self-affirmation and healing. Accompanied by an extraordinary ensemble featuring Tadashi Thomas on trumpet, Hunter Pullen on baritone saxophone, Parker Reid on drums, and Gabe Schmid-Doyle on bass, the album promises a compelling blend of heartfelt lyricism and rhythmic vitality.The album opens with the vibrant track “Donna Lee,” where Lee's strident piano performance sets an assertive tone, inviting listeners into her world. Following this, “I’m So Excited By You” reveals a tender side, showcasing the chemistry among the band members as they create a buoyant, lyrical experience. The beloved jazz standard “All the Things You Are” is reinterpreted with elegance, demonstrating Lee's emotional connection to the material through nuanced phrasing and inventive improvisation.The album culminates in “Birdlike,” an homage to jazz legends like Oscar Peterson, where Lee's unique phrasing and articulation shine through. The dynamic interplay among the ensemble members promises an engaging journey, bridging the past and present of jazz with both reverence and innovation."I view jazz as a form of self-recovery and self-salvation," Lee shares. "This album symbolizes my ongoing journey through personal challenges, inviting listeners to connect with the music on a deeper level."Siwon Lee's journey as an artist has been marked by resilience and reflection. With roots in Korea and a blossoming career in New York, she has performed at esteemed venues such as Dizzy’s Club Coca-Cola and Birdland. Her experiences have shaped her artistic vision, and Toward Myself encapsulates this evolution beautifully.The album is not just a collection of songs; it is a narrative of personal growth, inviting listeners to join Lee on her path toward self-acceptance and artistic fulfillment. As she reflects on her relationship with jazz, Lee emphasizes the importance of embracing struggles as stepping stones to growth.As an emerging artist, Siwon Lee has already garnered recognition, receiving accolades such as the SUNY Purchase Outstanding Graduate Award in 2024 and winning 1st prize at the Kyung-Hee University Jazz Competition in 2014. Her debut album, Toward Myself, is a significant milestone in her career, set to resonate with jazz lovers and newcomers alike.For more information about Siwon Lee and her upcoming album, click here.

