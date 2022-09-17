Submit Release
MFA-MTI Joint Press Statement on the Inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations S Iswaran participated in the inaugural India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR) in New Delhi on 17 September 2022. They were joined by Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Commerce and Industry, Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution and Textiles Minister Piyush Goyal.

 

  The ISMR is a leaders-led forum to explore opportunities for mutually beneficial collaboration given the rapidly evolving geopolitical developments in a post-COVID-19 recovery phase and ongoing supply chain disruptions. The Ministers affirmed the longstanding and mutually beneficial relationship between India and Singapore, with deep reservoirs of strategic trust. The discussions covered a wide range of topics, including food security, energy security, digitalisation, green technology, and skills development.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND

MINISTRY OF TRADE AND INDUSTRY

SINGAPORE

17 SEPTEMBER 2022

