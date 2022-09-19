Staten Island Rap Artist Nizzle Man Drops New Music Video for His Latest Single Fallen
Nizzle Man is representing Staten Island's Music Scene. The Staten Native Just Released A Music Video for His Latest Single Fallen
How You Beef For A Block That Don't Make Money”NEW YORK , NEW YORK , UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Staten Island rap artist Nizzle Man released new visuals for his latest single “Fallen”. The video unfolds with the classic bodega scene where misunderstandings can quickly become lethal. Nizzle Man’s dissatisfaction with senseless and reckless encounters in the hood is apparent. Nizzle Man stays true to his lyrical bander and “Fallen” delivers a strong balance of Nizzle's uniquely distinctive style and the popular New York drill sound. The video was creatively directed by Nizzle Man's sister and manager Franie M and shot and edited by Chris Watts. The beat was produced by the rising New York City producer duo Satorii.
— Nizzle Man
Over the last year, Nizzle Man has solidified himself as the new face of Staten Island music with the intention of becoming a global household name. Nizzle Man continues to make a solid name for himself. He's even garnered the attention of Staten Island's legendary Wu-Tang member, Ghostface Killah. There have also been talks of him signing to Ghostface Killah's new record label Yappcity. Nizzle Man recently headlined the Traffic Jam Music Festival on August 27th in Luna Park in Coney Island, B.K.N.Y.
GO WATCH THE “FALLEN” MUSIC VIDEO on YOUTUBE
Subscribe for more official content from Nizzle Man
officialnizzle.com
Follow Nizzle Man
Spotify
Franie M
CGMPublicity
franiem@cgmpublicity.com
Visit us on social media:
Other
Fallen by Nizzle Man