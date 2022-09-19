ELEVA Capital Group recognizes Puerto Morelos as the destination with the highest capital gains in the Mexican Caribbean
Thanks to its connectivity, Puerto Morelos and the Porto BLU condo development offer a unique opportunity to invest with a rapid return on investment.
With 30 luxury apartments offer guests and owners the possibility of enjoying a Barefoot Luxury experience; as well as an incredibly privileged location walking distance from the beach”CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ELEVA Capital Group, the prestigious Real Estate Group formed by pioneer families from Cancun, positively promotes its new condo project, “Porto BLU - Beach Condos,” in Puerto Morelos, the locality with the highest added value and growth in the Riviera Maya; a few minutes from Cancun and Cancun International Airport.
ELEVA Capital Group, as well as other real estate groups in the Mexican Caribbean, approve that Puerto Morelos is having a significant real estate boom due to its rapid growth, the constantly growing tourist and visitor influx, and large investments, allowing a high profitability and stable prices throughout the past two years.
It is worth mentioning that both, the investments in federal projects such as Tren Maya (Mayan Train, with an estimate of 6’400,000,000 USD 1) and the development of the Tulum International Airport (estimate of 158,000,000 USD 2), as well as projects of great importance such as the Nichupte Bridge and the renovation of the Colosio Boulevard in Cancun, provide Puerto Morelos with incomparable connectivity with the most important tourist hubs in the Mexican Caribbean; as well as all the advantages of living in a bohemian and quiet style destination, only steps from the beach.
“For ELEVA Capital Group, it represents a great milestone to know that Puerto Morelos is positioning as one of the most important destinations in the Mexican Caribbean, especially because it is where Porto BLU is located; our exclusive condo development with 30 luxury apartments in the heart of this fishing village that offer guests and owners the possibility of enjoying a Barefoot Luxury experience; as well as an incredibly privileged location walking distance from the beach,” commented Roberta Wohler, Sales Manager of ELEVA Capital Group.
The Porto BLU condo complex is now in development in Puerto Morelos by KINCE, one of the most renowned Architecture practices in Cancun; with a diverse portfolio of projects that include luxury hotel developments in Cancun, Playa Mujeres, Riviera Maya, and the Mexican Pacific; as well as residential developments in the highest surplus value areas in Cancun.
It is worth mentioning that Porto BLU has a 20% building progress and will be ready for delivery to its owners during July 2024.
To learn more about Porto BLU - Beach Condos, please visit www.elevacap.com/porto-blu/
For information on sales and to coordinate a site inspection of these apartments overlooking the ocean, please contact Roberta Wohler, Sales Manager of Porto BLU
About:
ELEVA Capital Group is a real estate group founded by pioneer families from Cancun, recognized for its prestigious luxury real estate developments such as Cumbres Towers, Cumbres Suites, Arbolada Towers, and Porto Blu. ELEVA Capital Group's real estate developments are distinguished by providing comprehensive solutions, and designs that are efficient, sustainable, and profitable, as well as for their location and quality in materials and finishes.
Igor Rocha
Eleva Group
marketing@elevacap.com
