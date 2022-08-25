MVNGATA BOUTIQUE HOTEL, Playa del Carmen Mexico, integrates the “Bar Speakeasy” concept into its entertainment offer
MVNGATA Boutique Hotel's "Speakeasy Bar" is inspired by the closed-door bars that prevailed during the "Prohibition" era in the United States
Speakeasy Bar caters to a vibrant atmosphere set with vintage furniture that will transport visitors to the yesteryear era of alcohol prohibition to live a memorable experience.”PLAYA DEL CARMEN, RIVIERA MAYA, MEXICO, August 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVNGATA Boutique Hotel, focused on providing a Barefoot Luxury experience, and that is located in a secluded and private area of Playa del Carmen, announced that its new Speakeasy Bar opened its doors to guests and the general public.
— Sarman Costa, General Manager of MVNGATA Boutique Hotel
“At MVNGATA Boutique Hotel, we distinguish ourselves by offering our guests and visitors unique and fun experiences. On this occasion, it is with great pride to announce the opening of the Speakeasy Bar. This bar caters to a vibrant atmosphere set with vintage furniture and an extensive menu of classic cocktails, that will transport visitors to the yesteryear era of alcohol prohibition to live a memorable experience during their vacations in Playa del Carmen,” mentioned Sarman Costa, General Manager of MVNGATA Boutique Hotel.
From now on, the Speakeasy Bar experience is available to all guests staying at this boutique hotel in Playa del Carmen. Currently, this renowned bar accepts reservations from external customers looking to enjoy a unique and fun night.
Furthermore, Marco Ramos, Food and Beverage Manager of MVNGATA Boutique Hotel highlighted that: “The concept of the Speakeasy Bar is catering to offer hotel guests a new way of appreciating classic cocktails and enjoying a pleasant time with the most representative games of that past time, including dominoes, goblet, and card games, as well as nights with music from those yesteryears and live music.”
It is worth mentioning that the Speakeasy Bar has limited space for 32 people. Guests and external visitors who wish to enjoy this experience must have a prior reservation and know the secret word to enter the bar so that the concept of the “illegal bar of yesteryear” is lived from start to finish.
To learn more about MVNGATA Boutique Hotel and its gastronomic offer in Playa del Carmen, click here: https://mvngatahotel.com/gastronomy-playa-del-carmen/
About:
MVNGATA Boutique Hotel is a property located in one of the most secluded and private areas in Playa del Carmen, focused on offering a unique vacation experience. The primary purpose of this boutique hotel is to provide an atmosphere of peace framed by the Mexican Caribbean, the lush natural vegetation, as well as luxury amenities and services catering to guests' and visitors' relaxation.
