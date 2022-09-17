Submit Release
Thomas Houseago – WE with Nick Cave & Brad Pitt Exhibition opens an interesting cultural autumn in Tampere Finland

Sara Hildén Art Museum in Tampere Finland is proud to present Thomas Houseago's first exhibition in the Nordic countries. Thomas Houseago is a world-renowned artist. In the Tampere exhibition, Houseago is presenting his own sculptures and paintings alongside a ceramic series by Nick Cave and sculptures by Brad Pitt. Cave and Pitt are already renowned in their respective fields of music and cinema, but this is the first time ever they have exhibited their artwork pieces created during the course of an ongoing dialogue with Houseago.

"I'm very happy and proud that Thomas Houseago decided to bring WE to Tampere. It is also exciting to get to experience a new and different artistic side of Nick Cave and Brad Pitt. WE delivers a strong message of working together, creating something new and a sense of community that is compatible with Tampere, as the city is known for its capacity for change and making bold decisions together. The message of doing together and relying on each other is very powerful in these turbulent times", says Anna-Kaisa Ikonen, Mayor of Tampere.

In addition to the WE-exhibition at Sara Hildén, Tampere's autumn and winter of art is plentiful and bright. Tampere Art Museum offers rarities from Finnish art foundations commencing on Oct 8th. The exhibition includes works by artists such as Helene Schjerfbeck, Ellen Thesleff, Fanny Churberg, Akseli Gallen-Kallela and Tyko Sallinen. The other museums of Tampere, for example Vapriikki, offer experiences for the whole family. Especially the Moomin Museum is a favourite of kids.

The Tampere Philharmonic plays beloved classics and new pieces. The brand new Nokia Arena will host exciting international concerts. Tampere is also the theatre capital of Finland, and the theatres of Tampere are full of great musicals, drama, comedy and crime stories.

Tampere has direct flight routes to many European destinations, for example to Amsterdam, Oslo, Malaga, Riga and München. It is also easily reached from the Finnish capital Helsinki, for example, the train ride from Helsinki to Tampere takes about 1,5 hours.

Thomas Houseago – WE with Nick Cave & Brad Pitt 18.9.2022 – 15.1.2023 at Sara Hildén Art Museum.

www.sarahildenintaidemuseo.fi, www.tampere.fi/en/international-tampere

