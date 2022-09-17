Re: Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Criminal Threatening
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A5004211
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 0047 hours
STREET: Water Street
TOWN: Orleans village, Barton
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: 2006
VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru
VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor, medical attention refused
ACCUSED: Samuel Barbeau
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT
VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, further charges may result from continued investigation
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash on Water Street near B&B Lane in the Village of Orleans. Investigation into the crash revealed the operator of a 2006 Subaru Legacy was traveling north on Water Street when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle crashed into and damaged two utility poles. The vehicle suffered major damage to the front end, driver side, hood and windshield. Both occupants fled the scene, and the identity of the driver is unknown at this time.
One occupant was later located and identified as the owner of the vehicle, Samuel Barbeau. Barbeau suffered minor injuries because of the crash but declined medical attention. Barbeau was screened as an incapacitated individual due to alcohol intoxication and was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility to be held for detox until sober.
While being transported to NSCF, Barbeau threatened death and serious bodily injury on a member of the Vermont State Police and others, and attempted to damage the police cruiser he was being transported in. Barbeau was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to the charge of criminal threatening. Investigation into this incident is on-going and may result in further charges.
The other occupant of the vehicle was identified as Jennifer Allen of Orleans. It is believed Allen suffered injuries because of the crash but her whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information on the crash or Allen's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).
Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Ambulance, Newport Ambulance, Wright's Towing, and Orleans Village Electric Department.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: November 8, 2022 10AM
COURT: Orleans Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: Detox at Northern State Correctional Facility
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Aaron Leonard, Trooper
Vermont State Police – Derby
35 Crawford Road,
Derby, VT 05829
802-334-8881