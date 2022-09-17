Re: Derby Barracks / Motor Vehicle Crash / Criminal Threatening

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22A5004211

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Aaron Leonard

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 09/17/2022 0047 hours

STREET: Water Street

TOWN: Orleans village, Barton

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: 2006

VEHICLE MAKE: Subaru

VEHICLE MODEL: Legacy

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor, medical attention refused

ACCUSED: Samuel Barbeau

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orleans, VT

VIOLATION: Criminal Threatening, further charges may result from continued investigation

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time, the Vermont State Police Derby Barracks received a report of a single vehicle crash on Water Street near B&B Lane in the Village of Orleans. Investigation into the crash revealed the operator of a 2006 Subaru Legacy was traveling north on Water Street when the vehicle left the roadway for unknown reasons. The vehicle crashed into and damaged two utility poles. The vehicle suffered major damage to the front end, driver side, hood and windshield. Both occupants fled the scene, and the identity of the driver is unknown at this time.

One occupant was later located and identified as the owner of the vehicle, Samuel Barbeau. Barbeau suffered minor injuries because of the crash but declined medical attention. Barbeau was screened as an incapacitated individual due to alcohol intoxication and was transported to Northern State Correctional Facility to be held for detox until sober.

While being transported to NSCF, Barbeau threatened death and serious bodily injury on a member of the Vermont State Police and others, and attempted to damage the police cruiser he was being transported in. Barbeau was issued a citation to appear in Orleans Criminal Court to answer to the charge of criminal threatening. Investigation into this incident is on-going and may result in further charges.

The other occupant of the vehicle was identified as Jennifer Allen of Orleans. It is believed Allen suffered injuries because of the crash but her whereabouts are currently unknown. Anyone with information on the crash or Allen's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Vermont State Police barracks in Derby at 802-334-8881. Anonymous tips may be left at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit or by texting the keyword VTIPS to 274637 (CRIMES).

Vermont State Police was assisted on scene by members of the Orleans Fire Department, Orleans Ambulance, Newport Ambulance, Wright's Towing, and Orleans Village Electric Department.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: November 8, 2022 10AM

COURT: Orleans Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Detox at Northern State Correctional Facility

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Aaron Leonard, Trooper

Vermont State Police – Derby

35 Crawford Road,

Derby, VT 05829

802-334-8881

aaron.leonard@vermont.gov