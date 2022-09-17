Deirdre Gilbert, Independent Gubernatorial Candidate Files Lawsuit in Supreme Court
Supreme Court Lawsuit filed to include Deirdre Gilbert’s name on the Official List of Approved Candidates in the November Texas Gubernatorial Election.
This process has been an exasperating nightmare. Texas people won't even have the option of voting for someone outside the 2-party system. I will not stop until my name is on the ballot in November.”HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Deirdre Gilbert filed an additional lawsuit in the Supreme Court, Case No: 22-0818, concurrently with a lawsuit pending in the Third Court of Appeals, Austin, TX, requesting the courts to step in and mandate election officials John B. Scott, Texas Secretary of State and Keith Ingram, Director of Elections to include Gilbert’s name on the Official List of Approved Candidates in the November Election.
— Deirdre Gilbert, Running for Texas Governor
Deirdre Gilbert is alleging that the Secretary of State and employee Keith Ingram, Director of Elections used their legal professions to knowingly and willingly assist in the fraudulent behavior of political candidates. Gilbert states that “deceit, misrepresentation, and fraud have resonated throughout the election process and that the role of the accused has played a significant role in exasperating the nightmare.” Gilbert has implicated several attorneys for their failure to take further steps that would have eliminated the illegal conduct, but instead, they used “willful blindness” or “deliberate ignorance”, which is sanctionable under the Rules of Professional Conduct.
Gilbert has been fighting this battle since July 11, 2022, and cannot get the Courts to rule regarding ballot access. Trial judges had a ministerial duty to decide on the legal issues that were set before them and that was to demand that the Secretary of State add my name to the Official List of Candidates for the November 8, 2022 ballot. The Secretary of State by law must have obtained a “declaration of ineligibility” that was obtained from an opposing candidate in a court of law. This never happened. Instead, the Secretary of State violated the separation of powers provision 1836 Constitution of the Republic of Texas (Art. 1, Sec. 1) by assuming a power that is more “properly attached” to a member of the judicial branch of government. In other words, the Secretary of State broke the law. "It's a corrupt system where Texas people won't even have the option of voting for someone outside the 2-party system," added Gilbert. “Gilbert says “she will not stop until her name is on the ballot in November.”
About Deirdre Gilbert
Gilbert is an African American woman who has worked tirelessly in her community and is simply fed up with the shenanigans of the political atmosphere. She has spoken before the Texas Legislature and U.S. Congress in Washington D.C on civil rights. Gilbert has helped shape legislation regarding whistleblowers, medical malpractice, and education.
