Bayon Distillery Rocks ADI 2022

Heritage Corn Rattana on the Exhibit Floor Entry Sign

Matthew Green-Hite and Rattana Em of Bayon Distillery attended the 2022 American Craft Spirit Conference & Expo in St Louis, Missouri this week.

Give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish, he eats for a lifetime ....” — Help Us Help Cambodia

ST LOUIS, MISSOURI, USA, September 17, 2022 -- Although they told everyone they were there to pickup their Silver and Bronze Medals for Palm Sugar Rhum, the owners of Bayon Distillery were really there to have fun and get some education with over 1800 other distillers !

Day One they spent the morning studying Heritage corn (those red, blue, and multicolored ears) with Gary Hinegardner of Wood Hat Spirits and the team of distillers, educators, writers and genetic experts; then an additional 6 hours for a trip to Wood Hat Distillery and their corn fields. And nearly every one of 11 rows of heritage corn had a tasting sample at the end of the row.

And to further emphasize the difference between the varieties, 5 different corn breads from 5 different heritage corns were served ! We bought a bottle of Bloody Butcher Red Corn Whisky and a bottle of Aged Blue Corn Whiskey each – purely for research purposes ! Don’t be surprised if Bayon Distillery produces a Cambodian heritage corn whiskey soon !

Day Two started with a Keynote Address by Dr. Anne Brock / Master Distiller at Bombay Sapphire Distillery (London) that really motivated - which was good, because it was followed up by five classes ranging from TTB Fundamentals to a roundtable for Tasting Rooms as Profit Centers. Rattana was almost too tired to attend the Beverage Testing Institute Happy Hour (I said almost !).

Day Three started with a Boozy Breakfast (not my title - I think it belongs to Erik Owens, President of ADI). Five more classes, followed by the Awards Lunch where Gold and Double Gold awards were presented - with recipients ranging from Vietnam to Mexico. We barely made the conference floor in time to visit the nearly 200 exhibitors !

Next year the event will be held in August in Las Vegas. Viva Las Vegas !