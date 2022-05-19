Silver Medal - Palm Sugar Rhum Gold Bayon Distillery

Silver Medal - International Spirit Award The Beautiful Knot Palm ! Palm Sugar at Angkor Wat

Palm Sugar Rhum Gold won a Silver Medal at the ADI's 2022 International Spirits Competition. Another award for Bayon Distillery - Cambodia !

Give a man a fish, he eats for a day. Teach a man to fish, he eats for a lifetime ... ” — Help Us Help Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, CAMBODIA, May 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bayon Distillery wins a Silver Medal for its Palm Sugar Rhum Gold.

This International Specialty Spirit is made from carmalized palm sugar from the sliced flowers of the Borassus flabellifer palm (known locally as the K’not or Knot palm). Cambodians climb to the top of these beautiful trees to collect the sap into bamboo vessels, but it is immediately boiled in large pots over wood or rice hull fires to remove most of the water.

Our Gold Rhum is prepared much differently than our Silver Rhum. We ferment the deep, rich carmel flavored syrup at our distillery. The thick boiled down sugar - deep, rich flavored syrup now with carmel notes, and devoid of native yeasts - is fermented at the distillery using rum yeasts.

After distillation in our 500 liter hybrid still, the the Rhum is placed into used Bourbon barrels from the US. Although barrel aging occurs much more rapidly in Cambodia than in the US or Europe (due to the high temperature and very high humidity), we age for 2-3 years for our premium product. Our Angel's Share (alcohol lost from barrel aging) is very high !



About Bayon Distillery

Bayon Distillery was formed by a Cambodian (Rattana Em – BS Engineering) and an American (Matthew Green-Hite – MBA Finance). Both have received training in the US; as well as on the job training from Master Distiller Daniel Ruiz (Brandywine Bay Distillery). These skills have now been trained into local distillers, using Western distilling skills and US / European style equipment.

The distillery went fully operational in February of 2019 – only to essentially be shut down in 2020 due to COVID-19. May of 2022 will represent the return of full operations.

As a relatively poor country, Cambodia is still a long way from full recovery. We believe that the introduction of Western distilling and capital brings to Cambodia an efficient form of food processing for it's incredible agricultural products.

Making Palm Sugar