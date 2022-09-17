Plant Extract Market Size to Boost $14.162 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 6.3% – IndustryARC

Plant Extract Market size in 2020 is estimated to be $14.162 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Increasing Demand of plant based ingredients and flavors.

IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Plant Extract Market size in 2020 is estimated to be $14.162 billion, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Plant extracts is a substance that is extracted from plant and herbs. It has medicinal properties and is also a source of active compounds such as alkaloids, steroids, tannins, glycosides, volatile oils, phenols, and flavonoids. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. In 2020, Asia-Pacific dominates the Plant Extract Market owing increasing urbanization and rising disposable income of the people.Increasing awareness about side effects of synthetic flavors is driving the market growth of Plant Extract.

2. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Plant Extract Market report.

3. Side effects of plant extraction medicine and stringent Regulations Associated with quality and safety of the plant extracts are challenging the growth of the market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=1285

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Phytochemicals segment is projected to dominate the market in 2020 owing to rising demand of phytochemical for dietary supplements and other pharmaceutical applications. This segment is also poised to be the fastest-growing segment and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

2. Based on the Form, Plant Extract Market is segmented into powder, liquid, others. In 2020, powder segment is projected to dominate the market. This is mainly owing to powder being widely used in various industries such as food and beverage, cosmetics, pharmaceutical and others.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Plant Extract market share accounting for 36.7% of the market in 2020. This is mainly owing to easy availability of raw material and suitable environment for the growth of plants used for extraction.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Plant Extracts industry are -

1. Kemin Industries Inc.

2. Frutarom Industries Ltd.

3. Indena Spa

4. Synthite Industries Ltd.

5. CHR Hansen

Click on the following link to buy the Plant Extracts Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=1285

Why IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. Get detailed report on preferred market as per your specific requirements and our research experts would customize the report for you.

Email: venkat@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 614-588-8538, (+1) 815-656-4596

Related Reports:

A. Green Tea Extract Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18382/green-tea-extract-market.html

B. Neem Extract Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16174/neem-extract-market.html

Media Contact

Company Name: IndustryARC

Contact Person: Mr. Venkat Reddy

Email: Send Email

Phone: (+1) 970-236-3677

Address:Madhapur

City: Hyderabad

Country: India

Website: https://www.industryarc.com/Report/1285/Plant-Extracts-Market-Analysis.html



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Plant Extract Market Size to Boost $14.162 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 6.3% - IndustryARC