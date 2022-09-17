Noodles Market 2027 – Status and Development, Average Product Price and Market Shares of Key Players

Noodles Market Size is estimated to reach $70.33 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.Rice noodles' have multiple health benefits, such as low-fat content, low-calorie count, and high manganese level, which is essential for metabolism, are expected to move the Noodles Market forward during the forecast period 2022-2027.

Noodles Market Size is estimated to reach $70.33 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Noodles are a type of unleavened dough that is rolled flat and sliced into long strips or strings before being expanded or extruded. Noodles can be kept refrigerated for short-term storage or dried and stored for later use. Noodles are frequently cooked in boiling water, sometimes with the addition of cooking oil or salt. They're commonly deep-fried or pan-fried. Ready meals, baked goods, morning cereals, potato chips, almonds, instant noodles, pasta, and other packaged food products are examples. A unique type of instant noodles with a well-established porous structure was successfully generated by combining medium temperature -amylase (MTA) with the extrusion process to improve the rehydration and palatability aspects of extruded snacks like extruded noodles.The Noodles Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Noodles industry are –

1. Uni-President

2. Beltek Foods

3.Nestle

4. Mandarin Noodle

5. Marico Ltd

Segmental Analysis:

1. Noodles Market based on type can be further segmented into Instant noodles, Veg noodles, Non-veterinarian noodles, and Others. Instant noodles held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Instant noodles are gaining popularity among consumers owing to their low cost and availability in a variety of flavors in supermarkets and hypermarkets.

2. Noodles Market based on raw materials can be further segmented into Oat, Rice, Wheat, and Others. The Wheat segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021. Wheat's digestive characteristics, as well as its richness in iron, calcium, vitamins, and other nutrients, have encouraged consumers to eat wheat-based noodles and extruded snacks owing to its widespread availability across the supply chain.

3. According to the World Instant Noodles Association, with 5.4 billion servings in 2019. The Noodles Market is expected to be driven by the growing millennial population, as well as the growing employed class around the world, who have a growing preference for packaged foods such as instant noodles. CG Foods India and Wai Wai instant noodles partnered in August 2019 to market and distribute the noodles in India.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Type Instant noodles, Veg noodles, Non-vegetarian noodles By Raw Material Oat, Rice, Wheat By Distribution Channel Supermarkets, Hypermarkets, Online Channels. By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. Increasing Consumer Inclination towards Fortified and Healthier Instant Noodles is Key Factor in Market Growth: The detrimental effects of nutrient deficiencies (malnutrition) have compelled consumers to include healthy and nutritional foods in their regular diets in every corner of the world. In 2022, more than 1.9 billion persons worldwide are obese, while 462 million are underweight, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). Consumers are looking for new and inventive food products, such as quick noodles, that are both nutritious and tasty.

2. Increasing Middle-Class Population is Propelling the Market Growth: Noodles are a popular choice among consumers owing to their low cost and variety of flavors available in a variety of supermarkets and hypermarkets. The world's growing middle-class population is one of the primary growth pillars for the market, as the price and availability of consumer packs are both within reach.

3. Existence of Mono-sodium Glutamate (MSG) And Tertiary-Butyl Hydroquinone (TBHQ) Is Hampering the Growth Of The Noodles Market: Mono-sodium glutamate (MSG) and tertiary-butyl hydroquinone are included in nearly all instant noodles (TBHQ). The chemical preservative tertiary-butyl hydroquinone (TBHQ) is derived from the petroleum sector. For their taste-enhancing and preserving properties, monosodium glutamate (MSG) and tertiary butyl hydroquinone (TBHQ) may be present in instant noodles.

