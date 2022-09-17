Submit Release
News Search

There were 398 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,027 in the last 365 days.

Nwicode Inc will rebrand in 2022 and drop its former Mobile App Builder service name in favor of Moxly

Mobile App Builder No-Code

Moxly

The Mobile App Builder No-Code. Moxly helps you meet the demand for mobile across your business, while empowering existing teams to build with the No code

Moxly implies confidence and style. Our circle is a symbol of our focus on people's needs and creating opportunities and comfort for them”
— CEO, Darkhan Shadykul

NEW CITY , NY, USA, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company has been preparing for this step for a long time, and recent events have made this decision even more relevant.

“We are taking a new step and moving on: for the sake of the happiness of our customers, we decide to leave the Nwicode brand for history and continue to develop mobile technologies and services in the global market under the new vibrant Moxly brand,” said CEO, Darkhan Shadykul.

If earlier the company's developers built the core around mobile technologies, now they are growing into an ecosystem with various technologies. The innovation here is the creation of currently popular ecosystems between multiple products and services. This allows B2B clients to solve many more issues. And this is new. It is important that the developers divided the service into segments focused on a particular business scale. It becomes more convenient for customers.

Philosophy of change

"The larger an organization gets, the more important it is that your tool stack is future-proof. The mission of the company remains unchanged: to give people confidence and reliability, to make their lives better, helping to realize aspirations and dreams.
We put the success of our users first, both collectively and individually. Do your best to make sure they are doing well. Be responsive and sensitive to their needs and concerns. Remember that Moxly exists primarily to make a positive impact on the people who use our software and make decisions accordingly", said CEO, Darkhan Shadykul.

Growth in productivity and ownership is yet to come and Moxly takes the approach to creating products by significantly lowering the barrier to entry for entrepreneurship. It is much cheaper and easier to test your business idea, and many are starting to take advantage of it.

This explosion of entrepreneurial spirit has not yet occurred in large organizations in the form of ownership and initiative (intrapreneurship). To this day, they are limited by data privacy and lack of integration for the legacy stack that the organization maintains. Offering them Open Source with a No code interface is the key to unlocking their potential.

Moxly Open-Source + No-Code is the future of enterprise and government software. Your own code is a new opportunity. Moxly open source is in full swing. The argument above is just one of many reasons why the team chose to build in this space. Others are composability, collective effort, or the ratio of creating and acquiring value.

Diana Sizova
Moxly
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Nwicode Inc will rebrand in 2022 and drop its former Mobile App Builder service name in favor of Moxly

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, International Organizations, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.