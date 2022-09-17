Nwicode Inc will rebrand in 2022 and drop its former Mobile App Builder service name in favor of Moxly

Moxly

The Mobile App Builder No-Code. Moxly helps you meet the demand for mobile across your business, while empowering existing teams to build with the No code

Moxly implies confidence and style. Our circle is a symbol of our focus on people's needs and creating opportunities and comfort for them” — CEO, Darkhan Shadykul

NEW CITY , NY, USA, September 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The company has been preparing for this step for a long time, and recent events have made this decision even more relevant.

“We are taking a new step and moving on: for the sake of the happiness of our customers, we decide to leave the Nwicode brand for history and continue to develop mobile technologies and services in the global market under the new vibrant Moxly brand,” said CEO, Darkhan Shadykul.

If earlier the company's developers built the core around mobile technologies, now they are growing into an ecosystem with various technologies. The innovation here is the creation of currently popular ecosystems between multiple products and services. This allows B2B clients to solve many more issues. And this is new. It is important that the developers divided the service into segments focused on a particular business scale. It becomes more convenient for customers.

Philosophy of change

"The larger an organization gets, the more important it is that your tool stack is future-proof. The mission of the company remains unchanged: to give people confidence and reliability, to make their lives better, helping to realize aspirations and dreams.

We put the success of our users first, both collectively and individually. Do your best to make sure they are doing well. Be responsive and sensitive to their needs and concerns. Remember that Moxly exists primarily to make a positive impact on the people who use our software and make decisions accordingly", said CEO, Darkhan Shadykul.

Growth in productivity and ownership is yet to come and Moxly takes the approach to creating products by significantly lowering the barrier to entry for entrepreneurship. It is much cheaper and easier to test your business idea, and many are starting to take advantage of it.

This explosion of entrepreneurial spirit has not yet occurred in large organizations in the form of ownership and initiative (intrapreneurship). To this day, they are limited by data privacy and lack of integration for the legacy stack that the organization maintains. Offering them Open Source with a No code interface is the key to unlocking their potential.

Moxly Open-Source + No-Code is the future of enterprise and government software. Your own code is a new opportunity. Moxly open source is in full swing. The argument above is just one of many reasons why the team chose to build in this space. Others are composability, collective effort, or the ratio of creating and acquiring value.