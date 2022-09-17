Idaho Rural Success SummitSep27

Submit Release
Join us on September 27, for the Idaho Rural Success Summit. The event will feature opening remarks by Governor Brad Little and is centered around spotlighting successful examples of rural community development through 10 lightning-round presentations, fostering networking opportunities and sharing information.

The event is hosted by the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, USDA Rural Development, Rural LISC, Idaho Commerce and more.

Learn more and how to register here.

