Idaho Heritage ConferenceSep19

StartSeptember 19, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndSeptember 22, 2022 MSTAll day event
Idaho’s Heritage Conference was created to engage statewide partners in Preservation, History, Museums, and Archaeology in a cross-discipline conference that would allow for collaboration, inspiration, and networking. Whether you are an archaeologist, teacher, student, community leader, museum professional or volunteer, amateur preservationist, or simply a local history buff we invite you to attend.
