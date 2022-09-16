ILLINOIS STATE POLICE WELCOMES NEW TROOPERS WITH CADET CLASS 135 GRADUATION

SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, September 16 - The Illinois State Police (ISP) commissioned 21 new troopers today from Cadet Class 135 at a graduation ceremony at the Illinois State Police Academy in Springfield. The total number of ISP troopers added since 2019 now stands at 326. The new troopers will report to three ISP patrol districts throughout the state on Monday, September 19, 2022.





"Illinois State Troopers are some of the finest men and women serving our state," said Governor JB Pritzker. "My administration raised the ISP budget to the highest in its history and funded a record number of new troopers because we know that these officers form the backbone of public safety in this state. Congratulations to this class of graduates on your accomplishments, and I thank you for your hard work and for choosing a career dedicated to the safety of others."





Cadet Class 135 marks the ninth cadet class graduation under Governor JB Pritzker. The Governor's proposed ISP budget for Fiscal Year 2023 is the largest in ISP history and allows for an additional 300 new Troopers.





"These new troopers will join the most professional crime fighters in the nation to advance the cause of safety and justice across Illinois, living the values of integrity, service, and pride," said ISP Director Brendan F. Kelly.





The 21 newest Troopers have completed a demanding 28-week program of physical and classroom instruction, which included training in Cultural Diversity, Procedural Justice, Domestic Violence, Critical Incident Response, De-escalation Tactics, Firearms, First Responder Certification, Control and Arrest Tactics, Illinois Vehicle Code, Criminal Law, Motor Carrier Safety, Juvenile Law, and more.





In addition to the 28-week Academy training, Troopers are required to participate in one-on-one mentoring with Field Training Officers as part of a 14-week field training program, expanding their total training to 40 weeks. Troopers who successfully complete the field training program advance to solo-patrol status.





The new officers are assigned to the following areas of the state and will immediately begin their patrol duties, joining veteran Troopers in the effort to safeguard the public and Illinois roadways.

District Chicago, 15 Cadets

District 5 Joliet, two Cadets

District 11 Collinsville, four Cadets

The ISP Academy is one of the most respected and recognized training facilities in the country. Dozens of law enforcement agencies use the ISP Academy curriculum to meet standards set forth by the Illinois Law Enforcement Training and Standards Board. Earlier this year, the ISP Academy became the first Academy in the nation to adopt the National Association of the Advancement of Colored People "Ten Shared Principles."





Anyone interested in joining the ranks of Illinois State Police is encouraged to visit the Illinois State Police Merit Board (ISPMB) website at www.illinoistrooper.com for application information.



