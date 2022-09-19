Submit Release
TensorIoT Announces New Co-CEO

Charles Burden named as Co-Chief Executive Officer

ORANGE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TensorIoT announced today that Charles Burden has been appointed as Co-CEO of the company. An experienced business leader, Charles Burden will join current CEO Ravikumar Raghunathan and assume responsibilities as of September 14th 2022. TensorIoT founder and CEO, Ravikumar Raghunathan, will remain in his role as co-Chief Executive Officer and President.

Ravikumar Raghunathan announced that Charles Burden has been appointed to the role of Co-CEO to take charge of TensorIoT’s day-to-day operations and focus on expansion of existing business. Mr. Raghunathan will focus on innovations that drive future areas of company growth for our customers. Mr. Raghunathan explained, “I founded TensorIoT to help companies on their journey to incorporate next-gen technology like machine learning and IoT into their business. In the 5 years since founding TensorIoT, we have made great strides and helped customers across the world, putting us in a unique position to both expand our existing offerings as well as looking into the future of innovations. To meet this challenge, I’ve appointed Charles Burden to Co-CEO to scale our existing business while I concentrate on incubating innovative new solutions. He is a seasoned leader who has been driving business development at TensorIoT and building relationships with AWS since the beginning, and his depth of experience and customer focus make him the perfect candidate for the role.”

Charles Burden joined TensorIoT in 2018 as the Head of Business Development for the company before being promoted to Vice President of Consulting in 2019, where he has focused on helping customers build scalable and extensible IoT, Data and AI/ML solutions powered by AWS. Mr. Burden’s previous positions include the Head of Business Development at Zinc.Io and Product Management at NBC/Universal.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to continue serving our teams, enabling our partners and driving business value for our customers,” said newly-appointed Co-CEO Charles Burden. “I’m also looking forward to seeing what brand new innovations Ravikumar develops as we continue our work together driving TensorIoT’s success.”

“I’m confident that Charles is the right person to build upon TensorIoT’s success,” said Terrin Eager, TensorIoT’s CTO and Vice President of Delivery & Customer Success. “Having strong joint leadership perfectly positions TensorIoT to excel in both expanding our current business as well as pushing the forefront of innovation. We are lucky to have Ravikumar and Charles as our Co-CEOs.”

About TensorIoT, Inc.: TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS IoT services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, and India. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With their deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, or data engineering to automated ML pipeline, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.

Kristina Favela
TensorIoT
kristina@tensoriot.com

