Manchin Announces $1.1 Million from the American Rescue Plan for Three West Virginia Rural Healthcare Programs

September 16, 2022

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $1,145,796 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for three rural healthcare programs in West Virginia. The funding was made possible through the American Rescue Plan and will strengthen healthcare services for children and families across West Virginia and support two rural healthcare providers.





“Our healthcare providers continue to go above and beyond to care for their fellow West Virginians, and I’m pleased HHS is investing more than $1.1 million in these three critical programs,” said Senator Manchin. “The funding announced today will expand and strengthen home-visiting healthcare services for mothers, children and families across the state. This funding will also support Greenbrier Valley Emergency Physicians and Catholic Charities West Virginia as they recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for funding to bolster healthcare services across the Mountain State.”





Individual awards listed below:





The American Rescue Plan Maternal, Infant, and Early Childhood Home Visiting (MIECHV) Program provides funding to states to support comprehensive, high-quality home visiting services for children and families living in communities at risk of poor maternal and child health outcomes.

$1,119,204 – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources

The American Rescue Plan Rural Payment Program provides funding to healthcare providers and suppliers who served rural Medicaid, Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and Medicare beneficiaries from January 1, 2019 through September 30, 2020 to help boost economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

$15,822 – Greenbrier Valley Emergency Physicians

– Greenbrier Valley Emergency Physicians $10,770 – Catholic Charities West Virginia



