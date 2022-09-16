Submit Release
MDC invites public to predator hunting clinic Oct. 8

ASH GROVE, Mo. – Sometimes the food-finding instincts of coyotes, bobcats, and other animals can pose problems for livestock owners and other rural landowners.

People needing hunting solutions to these problems should plan to attend the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) clinic “Learning to Hunt: Predator Hunting” on Oct. 8 at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center. This facility is located at 4897 N. Greene County Farm Road 61 near Ash Grove. This free clinic will be 8:30-11:30 a.m.

Participants can learn the calls, techniques, firearms, and strategies used in predator hunting. MDC Assistant Outdoor Education Center Manager Steve Govero will also cover the regulations for solving problems caused by coyotes, bobcats, crows, and other species that can be troublesome. Registration is required for this program. People can register for this event at

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/187309

For information about other upcoming events at MDC’s Andy Dalton Shooting Range and Outdoor Education Center and elsewhere in the state, go to www.mdc.mo.gov/events.

