Việt Nam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 to take place September 18

VIETNAM, September 16 - HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Socio-Economic Forum 2022 will be held on September 18, seeking recommendations from experts in making decisions and policies in multiple key sectors, in an effort to boost socio-economic recovery and development.

Themed “Reinforcing the Macroeconomic Foundation, Promoting Sustainable Recovery and Development”, the forum will be organised by the National Assembly’s Economic Committee, the Hồ Chí Minh National Academy of Politics, the Communist Party of Việt Nam’s Central Economic Commission, and the Việt Nam Academy of Social Sciences.

It follows the success of the Việt Nam Economic Forum that took place last December.

This year’s event will see the presence of Party and State leaders and around 400 delegates, including foreign scientists and specialists through a video teleconference.

Nguyễn Mạnh Hùng, permanent member of the NA Economic Committee, said 2022 is an important year for the implementation of the socio-economic recovery and development programme and the socio-economic development plan from 2021-25.

He anticipated that multiple challenges caused by rising prices, transport and logistics costs, potential disruptions of supply from China, and the Russia-Ukraine crisis will have tremendous impacts on people’s lives, particularly the poor and low-income earners, and reduce enterprises’ resilience and put a brake on their recovery.

The forum will provide a comprehensive review of Việt Nam’s economy in the first nine months of 2022 and outlook for the entire year; discuss pressing domestic and international socio-economic problems and institutional issues in the new context; and identify potential inflationary, financial, fiscal and monetary risks as well as discuss solutions and policies to address issues in the fields of science-technology, education, labour, health care and social welfare.

It will comprise two seminar sessions – one on accelerating institutional reforms and improving policies on land management as a major solution for socio-economic recovery and development; and the other on fostering the implementation of supportive policies for enterprises and labourers to leverage business and production recovery and sustainable development. — VNS