Knucklenoggin Whiskey Company Releases Kettle Corn Whiskey
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kettle corn is a sweet and salty snack that’s a big hit wherever it’s sold. Now, Knucklenoggin Whiskey Company brings that familiar taste to the world of spirits. Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey is made from a blend of the finest aged American whiskeys carefully selected by the company’s master blenders, and then infused with the flavor of kettle corn, imparting unique sweet notes to complement the bold whiskey taste.
Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey is 35% ABV and retails for about $25 per 750 milliliter bottle. Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey is the latest product to join the company’s lineup, which also includes Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel Whiskey and Knucklenoggin Peanut Butter Whiskey.
Flavored whiskeys are a high growth category in the whiskey market, growing eight-fold over the past decade, into what is now a $1 billion-plus segment. They are an entry point to whiskey for an estimated half of their consumers, and appeal to a younger demographic that is more multicultural and urban than traditional whiskey drinkers.
What’s behind the company name? Here’s how we define it.
Knucklenoggin / adjective
knuk.el.nog.gin
1. A humble person who has excelled into a wonderful life by chance and hard work. They don’t take things for granted or too seriously. When asked how to they did it, they simply say “I’m just a knucklenoggin.”
2. A state of mind.
Knucklenoggin Whiskey Company is making whiskey fun again. Enjoy Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey straight, on the rocks, or in a mixed drink.
