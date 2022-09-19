Submit Release
News Search

There were 216 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 245,142 in the last 365 days.

Knucklenoggin Whiskey Company Releases Kettle Corn Whiskey

Flavored whiskeys have exploded, attracting younger, legal drinkers.

SANTA MARGARITA, CA, US, September 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kettle corn is a sweet and salty snack that’s a big hit wherever it’s sold. Now, Knucklenoggin Whiskey Company brings that familiar taste to the world of spirits. Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey is made from a blend of the finest aged American whiskeys carefully selected by the company’s master blenders, and then infused with the flavor of kettle corn, imparting unique sweet notes to complement the bold whiskey taste.

Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey is 35% ABV and retails for about $25 per 750 milliliter bottle. Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey is the latest product to join the company’s lineup, which also includes Knucklenoggin Salted Caramel Whiskey and Knucklenoggin Peanut Butter Whiskey.

Flavored whiskeys are a high growth category in the whiskey market, growing eight-fold over the past decade, into what is now a $1 billion-plus segment. They are an entry point to whiskey for an estimated half of their consumers, and appeal to a younger demographic that is more multicultural and urban than traditional whiskey drinkers.

What’s behind the company name? Here’s how we define it.
Knucklenoggin / adjective
knuk.el.nog.gin

1. A humble person who has excelled into a wonderful life by chance and hard work. They don’t take things for granted or too seriously. When asked how to they did it, they simply say “I’m just a knucklenoggin.”
2. A ate of mind.
2. A state of mind.

Knucklenoggin Whiskey Company is making whiskey fun again. Enjoy Knucklenoggin Kettle Corn Whiskey straight, on the rocks, or in a mixed drink.
For more information:

http://www.funwhiskey.com

###

Mike Mena
Knucklehead
+1 310-913-0625
email us here

You just read:

Knucklenoggin Whiskey Company Releases Kettle Corn Whiskey

Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Food & Beverage Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.